Sonia Bompastor: Chelsea Women approach Lyon head coach to replace outgoing Emma Hayes

Chelsea have approached Lyon head coach Sonia Bompastor to become their new manager.

Current Blues boss Emma Hayes announced she would be leaving the club at the end of the season to take up a position with the USA national team in November.

Negotiations are ongoing but the French coach is the first candidate Chelsea have reached out to.

Bompastor, a Champions League winner as a player and manager, is contracted to the French club until 2025.

Image: Emma Hayes will leave Chelsea after over a decade in charge at the end of this season

She was capped 156 times by the France national team before retiring in 2013 to take up a coaching position within Lyon's Academy.

Following the sacking of Jean-Luc Vasseur in April 2021, the 43-year-old was appointed as Lyonnais Feminin head coach.

Chelsea players Catarina Macario and Kadeisha Buchanan were both coached by Bompastor at Lyon before respective moves to west London.

Analysis: Chelsea bold to target Bompastor

Image: Sonia Bompastor coached Lyon to Champions League success in 2022

Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui:

Chelsea's move for Bompastor will come as a surprise for many reasons despite her playing and coaching career.

To make an approach to one of the few teams seen as genuine contenders for the Champions League is a bold one, especially as they could play each other in this year's final.

Bompastor is seen as an exceptionally pragmatic coach, which may be one of the reasons Chelsea are interested, but it'll be interesting to see what her vision for a post-Hayes future will be.

Her strategic mind did win Lyon the Champions League in 2022, when her Lyon side outfought and out-thought all-conquering Barcelona.

Bompastor is a winner both as a player and a coach and her team is experienced in filling trophy cabinets.

She's also worked with big-money free agent signings Kadeisha Buchanan and Catarina Macario before, which will help her cause.

But the approach for Bompastor shows how few top-level female candidates there are in the game.

The fact there are so few women Chelsea see as qualified for the job is a sign of how much progress needs to be made.