Alyssa Thompson transfer: Chelsea complete £1m signing of USWNT forward from Angel City

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson for a fee of around £1m.

The 20-year-old becomes the third player this summer to sign for a WSL club for a fee of £1m, after Olivia Smith joined Arsenal last month and London City Lionesses signed Grace Geyoro in a world record deal of £1.43m on Friday.

Thompson has signed a five-year contract and the deal, with add-ons, could be slightly higher than Geyoro's move.

The forward made 69 appearances for Angel City, scoring 15 goals and is the third player to depart the LA club in favour of the English top-flight this summer, after Alanna Kennedy and Katie Zelem joined London City Lionesses.

Angel City's owner Alexis Ohanian took a minority stake in Chelsea in May.

Thompson, who has 22 international caps, will join USWNT team-mates Catarina Macario and US vice captain Naomi Girma as the newest member of Sonia Bompastor's squad as they go in search of a seventh straight WSL title.

Girma signed for the Blues after Chelsea agreed a then-world record fee with San Diego Wave worth £890,000 ($1.1m) in January.

Smith was the first to break that record when switching from Liverpool to the Gunners in August.

Chelsea's title defence kicks off against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, on Friday evening.

Electrifying Thompson has potential to become world-beater

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

"Chelsea spending £1m on Thompson, a young winger with international experience, mirrors Arsenal's approach when they signed Olivia Smith in a similar deal.

"The big clubs are signing highly-skilled attackers with electrifying talent, who have not only played on the world stage, but possess the potential to become the best players in the game.

"The tactic adds quality to their teams in the short-term but also means they have an appreciating asset in an ever-growing market.

"£1m players may be rare in 2025, but could be the norm in a few years. If so, and if Thompson sets the WSL ablaze like she's expected to, she may well turn out to be a bargain."

