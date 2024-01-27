Jill Roord: Man City Women's record signing is out for the season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament

Manchester City Women's record signing Jill Roord is out for the season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The midfielder, who cost City £300,000 in the summer, injured her knee during Wednesday's Continental Cup win over Manchester United.

Roord has scored six goals in 11 Women's Super League games since her move from German club Wolfsburg.

A statement from City read: "Jill will remain under the care of City's medical team and will begin her rehabilitation.

"Everyone at City wishes her a full and speedy recovery."

Roord is the latest casualty in women's football to suffer from ACL setbacks. Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was the most recent high-profile case of players suffering the serious knee injury.

Last year, a total of 37 international players missed the Women's World Cup due to ACL injuries, including England captain Leah Williamson and attacker Beth Mead.

What is an ACL injury? ACL stands for Anterior Cruciate Ligament, and is situated within our knees. It's a short, thick, powerful ligament about the length of a little finger that's attached to our thigh bone and our shin bone. When it tears or ruptures it causes devastating injury.

It has been the hottest topic in the women's game - but not for welcome reasons. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are wreaking havoc within the sport, depriving top competitions, leagues and tournaments of some of the world's best players.

The list of sufferers is long and the issue is far more complex than even medical experts and specialists in the field profess to understand.

Female footballers are living in fear, with the problem being anecdotally described as an 'epidemic'.

Read below to see why so many women's players have been suffering from ACL injuries...

What is an ACL? And why are teenagers 29 times more likely to have surgery for the injury than two decades ago?

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes investigates...