Manchester United Women: Marc Skinner signs new initial two-year contract to remain at club

Marc Skinner has signed a new contract to remain Manchester United Women's head coach until the summer of 2027, with the option of an extra year.

Since arriving at the club in 2021, Skinner has led United to the club's first major honour in women's football with the 2024 FA Cup, after finishing runners-up the prior season.

His team also achieved a second-place finish in the 2022-23 Women's Super League, securing a place in the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time. In 119 games as head coach, Skinner has a win ratio of almost 65 per cent.

He said: "It has been an absolute privilege to serve as head coach for this fantastic football club for the past four years, and I am delighted to be extending my time in the role for at least a further two years.

"We are building a young, hungry team with the aim of challenging consistently for further trophies.

"There is still more hard work ahead, including this season, but the players and staff have already shown their determination to succeed, and I am looking forward to us taking the next steps in our journey together."

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox said: "Marc's record since taking charge speaks for itself, having delivered our first major women's silverware and firmly established us among the leading teams in the WSL.

"After a major overhaul last summer, we have an exciting, developing squad ready to compete for further success, and we are convinced that Marc is the right coach to lead that process."

Manchester United chief operating officer Collette Roche added: "Building a successful and popular women's team is an important part of our wider, football first strategy for the club.

"We appreciate the contribution that Marc has already made towards that goal, and we are delighted that he will continue to play a key role in the drive to put Manchester United at the forefront of growth in the women's game."

Skinner has overseen steady success - now can he challenge for WSL title?

Analysis from Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"Skinner has this season become the WSL's longest current serving manager. His four years in charge of Man Utd have fluctuated in success but steadily, Skinner has overseen a period of immense growth. The league's top three has become a top four, with far less predictability attached.

"A campaign of consistency has served Skinner particularly well at a time where the club have craved stability. Lots of change happened over an intense 18 months of scrutiny. High-profile players left and it's all anyone could talk about.

"Fans became disenfranchised with the project's so-called lack of progress - and the fact their favourite name players were jumping ship. Alessia Russo joined Arsenal, Ona Batle went to Barcelona, Mary Earps left for PSG and captain Katie Zelem called time on her six years at the club.

"But Skinner's approach was to use the transition as a clean slate. He wanted - and still wants - to build a team with youthfulness and vibrancy, one that resonates with fans, the local communities of Manchester and beyond. Man Utd have gone from one of the oldest squads in the league to one of the youngest with an average age of just over 26.

"And yet, results have got better not worse. Managers are judged on form and results and so far this term, there's been little to complain about.

"Last season's underachievement, finishing fifth in the league, arguably necessitated a summer of change. Perhaps positives can be gleaned from the bruised aftermath of the past. Naturally a few bones of contention will always exist but Skinner's appetite for more seasons of punishment has not wavered.

"In an age where we obsess over ratings and rankings, it's pretty apparent that Skinner is doing alright. How he turns Manchester United from top-four participants into genuine challengers should now be his next greatest measure."