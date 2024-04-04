Frida Maanum: Arsenal say tests show midfielder's collapse against Chelsea had 'no obvious cardiac causes'

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum was taken off on a stretcher after appearing to collapse off the ball during Sunday's Conti Cup final against Chelsea; Arsenal say tests have shown "no obvious cardiac causes" and Maanum will now make a progressive return to training wearing a heart monitor

Arsenal have confirmed that "no obvious cardiac causes" led to Frida Maanum's collapse during Sunday's Conti Cup final win over Chelsea at Molineux, with the midfielder now cleared for a progressive return to training.

Maanum collapsed off the ball and was taken off on a stretcher having received medical attention on the pitch after play was halted for seven minutes, with the game goalless.

Paramedics were called and medical staff encircled the 24-year-old, who was then placed on a stretcher and carried off.

Arsenal subsequently confirmed that Maanum was stable and being closely monitored, although she did not meet up with the Norway national team ahead of their European Championship Qualifier with Finland on Friday.

On Monday, Arsenal posted an update on Maanum's condition on X, saying: "Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We're all with you, Frida."

Now, the north London club say Maanum has undergone "extensive testing" over the last few days, with the Norwegian having also been fitted with a heat monitor, which she will wear for a week.

Maanum has been cleared for a "progressive return to training", which will be closely monitored before a decision is made about returning to play.

After Sunday's final whistle, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall told BBC Sport: "We trust our medical team and we got really good information from them as well."

Stina Blackstenius scored in the 116th minute to earn Arsenal their first piece of silverware, and end Chelsea's quadruple hopes.

"Obviously it is devastating seeing one of your team-mates go down like that and we hope that she is ok," Alessia Russo, Maanum's replacement at Molineux, told the BBC.

"I think it was written in the stars that her best mate [Blackstenius] went and scored the winner for her.

"Frida is a massive player and plays with every single bit of her body. She did that again today and we just hope she is ok."

Meanwhile, Blackstenius, speaking to BBC Sport after scoring the winner, said of Maanum: "It's always really hard. She's a team-mate and a friend to all of us. We care so much about her. You worry a bit when stuff like this happens.

"We said we wanted to do this for her, to get this win for her because she couldn't be with us at that point."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who will depart the Blues at the end of the season to take charge of the US women's national team, told the broadcaster: "Player welfare comes first every time. I really hope [Maanum] is OK. It's always worrying when that happens."