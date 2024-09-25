Leah Williamson: Arsenal Women defender out of Champions League game vs Hacken due to concussion protocol

Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the second leg of Arsenal Women's Champions League second-round tie against Hacken due to concussion protocol.

Williamson missed the Gunners' WSL opener against Manchester City last weekend, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Williamson's England team-mate, and Laia Codina, who won the World Cup with Spain last year, are in line to continue in defence as Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Victoria Pelova and Steph Catley were also absent from training on Wednesday, with the latter also ruled out of Thursday evening's clash.

Image: Leah Williamson is out of Arsenal Women's Champions League tie against Hacken

Manager Jonas Eidevall said when asked about Williamson's absence: "I don't have a timeframe on Leah's injury at the moment. It's guided by our medical team.

"When I have something more concrete to communicate, I will do that. She sustained the concussion during an incident in training.

"If we don't qualify, I would definitely consider that a failure. We need to get into the groups."

Eidevall confirmed Lina Hurtig is still missing through an unspecified injury but is back in training.