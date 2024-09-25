Leah Williamson: Arsenal Women defender out of Champions League game vs Hacken due to concussion protocol

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson's England team-mate, and Laia Codina, who won the World Cup with Spain last year, are in line to continue in defence as Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg; Lina Hurtig is still missing through an unspecified injury
Wednesday 25 September 2024 14:50, UK
Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the second leg of Arsenal Women's Champions League second-round tie against Hacken due to concussion protocol.
Williamson missed the Gunners' WSL opener against Manchester City last weekend, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.
Lotte Wubben-Moy, Williamson's England team-mate, and Laia Codina, who won the World Cup with Spain last year, are in line to continue in defence as Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.
Victoria Pelova and Steph Catley were also absent from training on Wednesday, with the latter also ruled out of Thursday evening's clash.
Manager Jonas Eidevall said when asked about Williamson's absence: "I don't have a timeframe on Leah's injury at the moment. It's guided by our medical team.
"When I have something more concrete to communicate, I will do that. She sustained the concussion during an incident in training.
"If we don't qualify, I would definitely consider that a failure. We need to get into the groups."
Eidevall confirmed Lina Hurtig is still missing through an unspecified injury but is back in training.