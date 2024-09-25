 Skip to content

Leah Williamson: Arsenal Women defender out of Champions League game vs Hacken due to concussion protocol

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson's England team-mate, and Laia Codina, who won the World Cup with Spain last year, are in line to continue in defence as Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg; Lina Hurtig is still missing through an unspecified injury

Wednesday 25 September 2024 14:50, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall believes his team have enough experience and quality to get a result against Hacken despite losing many big players

Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the second leg of Arsenal Women's Champions League second-round tie against Hacken due to concussion protocol.

Williamson missed the Gunners' WSL opener against Manchester City last weekend, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Williamson's England team-mate, and Laia Codina, who won the World Cup with Spain last year, are in line to continue in defence as Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Victoria Pelova and Steph Catley were also absent from training on Wednesday, with the latter also ruled out of Thursday evening's clash.

Williamson
Image: Leah Williamson is out of Arsenal Women's Champions League tie against Hacken

Manager Jonas Eidevall said when asked about Williamson's absence: "I don't have a timeframe on Leah's injury at the moment. It's guided by our medical team.

Trending

"When I have something more concrete to communicate, I will do that. She sustained the concussion during an incident in training.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the Women's Super League game between Arsenal and Manchester City

"If we don't qualify, I would definitely consider that a failure. We need to get into the groups."

Also See:

Eidevall confirmed Lina Hurtig is still missing through an unspecified injury but is back in training.

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton is ONE MILLION POUNDS richer after correctly predicting six scorelines!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!