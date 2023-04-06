Manchester United contracts analysed: Marcus Rashford patience, David de Gea to sign on reduced terms

Erik ten Hag wants a quick resolution to player contract extensions at Manchester United in order to "keep composure" and add clarity over squad building when the transfer window opens.

Luke Shaw signed a new four-year deal on Tuesday to kick off the process, but negotiations are still ongoing for Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Fred to agree fresh terms.

United exercised the option of a further 12 months for those players in December, with a new contract expiry date of June 2024.

Ten Hag has given the directive for their long-term futures to be secured ahead of the summer, with locking down Rashford the priority.

As revealed by Sky Sports News, United are confident the England international will remain at Old Trafford, which is his preference amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The club are offering Rashford patience in thinking through a significant juncture in his career, while drafting a proposal in line with their highest bracket of earners.

De Gea is also expected to reach an agreement on reduced terms, while Dalot and Fred have communicated their desire to stay at Old Trafford publicly and privately.

"We want to keep them and so we offer them contracts, but now we have to - John [Murtough, United's director of football] and me - with the agents of the players get agreements," the manager told Sky Sports News.

"I hope we do it on the short notice because that keeps composure, that gives a rest for the players as well.

"Then they know where we are together. For the players and for me, we are in the season and we are unified, we are together in this team, and there's a great team spirit which we need because we only play finals now at this stage."

United have designs on adding the FA Cup and Europa League trophies to their League Cup triumph.

While Ten Hag has used Casemiro as an example of the club being attractive to top players without competing in Europe's top competition, he has insisted: "Let's make one thing clear, we have to play Champions League football. A club like Manchester United has to play in the Champions League so there is no misunderstanding."

United, currently in fourth spot, are aware returning among the elite in the tournament will greatly aid their transfer capabilities.

The priority this summer is to land a top forward, with Harry Kane the ultimate prize, but Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos of Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and a host of other dynamic targets have been assessed.

Depending on their summer trading and the profile brought into the attack - United are very mindful of having to sell well and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations - they could revisit the Kane situation in January if he does not sign a new deal with Tottenham and Spurs refuse to sell him this summer.