Rylee Foster: Former Liverpool ace reflects on her journey to the WSL with Everton after her life-threatening car crash

"If you die and come back to life, you can overcome anything."

Three years on from a car crash that left Foster and many others questioning whether she would walk again, the Canada-born shot-stopper is back playing at the highest level and is enjoying every second of it.

The list of injuries suffered while holidaying in Finland back in 2021 was extensive. Neck fractures, lower-back breaks, a broken cheekbone, partial tears in the knee and shoulder, as well as brain damage.

As expected, a lengthy rehabilitation phase followed with the main objective being to obtain a decent quality of life for the then 23-year-old. But she had other ideas.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Foster reflected on her journey back to the professional game after signing a short-term deal with Everton this summer.

She said: "I am happy playing now. When you are out of the game, it is hard to find your identity again. The accident gave me opportunity but took away my biggest passion. You lose that love for the game,

"For me to be back in the WSL, amongst the best of the best, I feel that love and desire. I'm being challenged and tested every day which is what I want.

"That challenge is what I was craving. I have that here. Back in a league where anything can happen."

731 days after suffering life-threatening injuries, Foster was back between the sticks for A-League side Wellington Phoenix after being released by Liverpool at the end of her contract in 2022.

"Business is business. I was an asset that could not perform which is the cruel reality of football," Foster said after being asked about her perception of Liverpool now.

Image: Rylee Foster and Missy Bo Kearns at Liverpool before the former was released by the club

"At the end of the day, do I have hard feelings? No. I'm back in the city that I call home and my family is from. I have the opportunity to represent a club which is just as established and historical.

"It is awesome. We are trying to grow the game; I have respect for both sides. I am honoured to be back playing."

After making 19 appearances across all competitions in New Zealand, she set her sights on returning to the United Kingdom with a trial at Celtic.

However, the road to finding a new club was not an easy one. After featuring in five pre-season games for Celtic, Foster was not offered a contract at the end of it due to a "misdiagnosed" knee problem.

But as usual, this setback did not deter her as she pursued other trial opportunities before eventually signing for Everton.

Foster had previously stated clubs had been hesitant to take the "risk" given the injury history, although any worries Everton boss Brian Sorensen had about signing the 26-year-old quickly dispersed after seeing her in action.

Image: Rylee Foster spent 731 days on the sidelines before making her return

"She had been out there playing consistently and was in the entire pre-season as a trialist," Sorensen told Sky Sports.

"She did well and we saw no concerns in terms of her older accident, we saw her play fresh and looked sharp.

"Rylee is a good character and comes with a lot of energy, so she is settling in really well."

She is yet to make her debut for the Toffees as she competes with first-choice goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan and fellow understudy Emily Ramsey, but is not piling any pressure on herself and insists her "time will come" in blue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Everton and West Ham United

"For me it is about staying ready. We know who steps between the sticks, the job will get done," she added.

"My objective is to keep asking questions and working hard. My time will come but I'm here and earning my stripes back. I was away for so long at the top level and can't expect to be playing every day.

"It is realistic to say I'm here and taking my opportunities when they come. I'm still young, my time will come and it is not something I need to stress about."

Her impressive mentality stems from the accident itself and the new-found freedom it has given her across all aspects of her life.

While many players on a short-term deal would look at the lack of game-time as an issue, Foster instead chooses to remain grateful for the opportunity itself after coming so close to losing it all.

She said: "One can argue that if you die and come back to life, you can kind of overcome anything.

"That is one of the most uncontrollable factors is that most of us can't survive. I am untouchable and that is not an arrogance thing, it's mentality.

Image: Rylee Foster during her time at Wellington Phoenix

"What I went through, I don't wish upon anyone, but I'm so thankful I had the opportunity to endure those things.

"I will do whatever I can do to be back playing. I know what it is like to be told you won't play again at very young age.

"I take my opportunities to make the best of it. Nothing phases me. When you die and come back, you smile because you can."

Watch Everton Women vs Chelsea Women live on Sky Sports Football this Sunday from 6.30pm.