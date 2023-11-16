Sky Sports Cup: Celtic host holders Rangers; Hibernian visit Partick Thistle in semi-finals

Celtic will face holders Rangers, while Partick Thistle have been drawn against Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals.

Rangers beat their Old Firm rivals 2-1 in the first SWPL meeting between the clubs this season as they moved top of the league table.

Partick Thistle - who are in the semis for the first time - will host last season's runners-up Hibernian as the Easter Road club bid to win the competition for a record eighth time.

The semi-finals will take place on or before January 21 as the four clubs battle to reach the final in March which is exclusively live on Sky Sports from Tynecastle Park.

Image: Celtic beat rivals Glasgow City 3-0 in the quarter-finals

Celtic - who last won the tournament in 2021 - booked their place the last four with a 3-0 win over Glasgow City.

Natalie Ross, Amy Gallacher and Kit Loferski were on target as Glasgow City were knocked out before the semis for the first time in 13 years.

Image: Eilidh Adams scored a hat-trick to help Hibs reach the semis

Last season's runners-up Hibernian reached the semi-finals for the ninth time in a row as they thrashed Dundee United 7-0.

Eilidh Adams' hat-trick plus goals from Jorian Baucom, Ellis Notley, Siobhan Hunter, and Lauren-Dorran Barr mean the club are on track to win the competition for a record eighth time.

Image: Rio Hardy was on target as Rangers beat Boroughmuir Thistle

Holders Rangers also enjoyed a 7-0 win over the only SWPL 2 side who were left in the competition - Boroughmuir Thistle.

Tessel Middag, Megan Bell, Kirsty Howat, Laura Berry, Eilidh Austin and a double from Rio Hardy saw Jo Potter's side progress.

Image: Partick Thistle are in the last four for the first time

And Partick Thistle's dreams of reaching their first-ever cup final remain alive as they came from behind to beat Montrose 2-1.

Rachel Donaldson and Imogen Longcake got the goals as they reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Final returns to Tynecastle Park

The final returns to Hearts' Tynecastle Park on March 23 or 24 - live on Sky Sports.

Rangers beat Hibernian 2-0 in a game that saw Lizzie Arnot open the scoring with last season's goal of the season.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "We're delighted to be returning to Tynecastle Park for the 2023/24 Sky Sports Cup Final. The feedback we had from the clubs and fans after last year's final was incredibly positive, coupled with a record attendance on the day.

"The atmosphere on a matchday within Tynecastle is recognised by Scottish football fans as one of the best in the country, so we're already looking forward to another fantastic occasion and opportunity to showcase the very best of women's football in Scotland at the final in March. We encourage fans to keep that weekend free and come along to show their support.

Heart of Midlothian CEO Andrew McKinlay added: "It's a privilege to once again host the Sky Sports Cup Final at Tynecastle Park.

"Women's football in Scotland continues to go from strength to strength, and I hope that the Tynecastle experience plays a part in making the final a memorable occasion for everyone involved."

