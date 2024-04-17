SWPL round-up: Celtic beat Hibernian to go top as Rangers lose at Hearts

It was all change on Wednesday night in the Scottish Women's Premier League with new leaders and a new team dropping into bottom spot.

Celtic's 1-0 win over Hibernian paired with Rangers' defeat at Hearts saw the Hoops move into top spot by two points, with Glasgow City a further four back.

At the other end, Hamilton Accies are now off the bottom after a 5-2 win over Dundee United who drop into 12th.

Here's a round-up of all the matches with just six games of the season to go...

Celtic 1-0 Hibernian

Image: Elena Sadiku's Celtic are five games away from a first every SWPL top-flight title (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Celtic moved top after a narrow victory against Hibernian at the Excelsior Stadium.

The only goal of the game came midway through the first half as Caitlin Hayes headed home the opener, scoring yet another vital goal for her side.

Hibs almost responded before the break when the ball was fed to Shannon McGregor, however Kelsey Daugherty tipped her effort around the post.

Image: Caitlin Hayes scored the winner for Celtic over Hibs (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

The final chance of the first half came for Celtic when former Hibee Colette Cavanagh struck the crossbar.

Celtic would hit the bar again after the restart as Natasha Flint went close with a volley - however the Hoops held on to move clear of Rangers in the table.

They return to Celtic Park on Sunday as they take on Hearts while Hibernian host Glasgow City.

Hearts 1-0 Rangers

Image: Katie Lockwood got the winner as Hearts beat Rangers (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL)

As for title rivals Rangers, they suffered their first-ever defeat against Hearts.

Jo Potter's side had a good start in the capital as Rio Hardy went close - only denied by Rachael Johnstone's diving save.

Brogan Hay then hit the post with a long-range strike and the visitors kept up the pressure early in the second half too with Lizzie Arnot's goalward strike blocked by Carly Girasoli.

Image: Hearts' win over Rangers is their first victory against a top-three side (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL)

However, it was Hearts who would make the breakthrough as Katie Lockwood got on the end of Girasoli's flick from a free-kick and slotted home.

Rangers pushed more players forward in search of an equaliser, however, were kept out and drop to second place. Meanwhile, Hearts are nine points clear in their bid to finish fourth.

Hearts face the new league leaders this Sunday while Rangers will look to recover against Partick Thistle.

Glasgow City 4-1 Partick Thistle

Glasgow City moved to within six points of top spot as they beat Partick Thistle in the 'Petershill Park' derby.

However, it was the visitors who took an early lead as Carla Boyce got on the end of a through ball and lifted it over the goalkeeper.

Their celebrations were quickly be silenced though as City drew level through Emily Whelan and the turnaround was complete just minutes later as Wilma Forsblom fired home.

City were 3-1 ahead before the half-hour mark through Whelan and despite Thistle pushing for a route back into the game it was Cori Sullivan who rounded off the win for the defending champions.

Partick Thistle are the home side at Petershill Park on Sunday when they host Rangers while Glasgow City visit Hibs.

Hamilton Accies 5-2 Dundee United

Dundee United dropped to the bottom of the table as Hamilton Accies won at New Douglas Park to move above their rivals in the table.

Rachel Todd opened the scoring for the visitors early on but Accies were level moments later. United's Nicola Jameison was shown red for a handball in the box and Freya McDonald scored from the spot.

Accies then went ahead after the break through Amy Taylor's own goal, before Mason Blyth-Clark's double put her side 4-1 ahead.

Melissa Reid was then on target for Accies' fifth as they sealed the win - despite Morgan Steedman late goal for United.

Dundee United host Aberdeen at Foundation Park on Sunday while Accies play Spartans and could go to within one point of 10th as they now bid to move out of the relegation play-off spot.

Montrose 2-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen secured all three points at Links Park despite a battling Montrose performance.

The hosts almost opened the scoring through Tammy Harkin, however, it was the Dons who took the lead through Hannah Innes' powerful strike from distance and Bayley Hutchison's 20th league goal this season

Montose did get one back before the break as Jade McLaren scored for the hosts as they looked to maintain their four-game winning streak.

In the second half, however, Aberdeen restored their two-goal lead as Hannah Stewart found Hutchison who got her second - slotting past Lauren Perry.

Despite Louise Brown's late goal the Dons held on for all three points as they move five clear of Motherwell in seventh place. Montrose remain ninth, 12 points clear of automatic relegation.

Aberdeen face bottom side Dundee United on Sunday while Montrose take a trip to K-Park to play Motherwell.

Spartans 2-2 Motherwell

It was a close affair in Edinburgh as a late Spartans equaliser saw Motherwell denied three points.

After a goalless first-half, it was Spartans who took the lead after the restart through Becky Galbraith's header.

Motherwell drew level from the spot through Laura Berry, after Gill Inglis was brought down and with eight minutes left Berry got her second as Motherwell took a late lead.

However, Spartans were to have the final say as Dion McMahon's header secured a point for the hosts who move four points clear of 11th place.

Spartans are at Hamilton Accies on Sunday while Motherwell host Montrose.

