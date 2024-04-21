SWPL round-up: Celtic thrash Hearts to retain top spot from Rangers

Celtic remain top of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League after cruising to a 5-0 victory over Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park.

After Hearts' historic victory over Rangers in midweek, Celtic would have been wary of the potential for another shock but the league leaders made light work of the Edinburgh side.

Lucy Ashworth-Clifford opened the scoring with just four minutes played to ease any nerves before Murphy Agnew's brace all but wrapped up the game with 30 minutes played.

SWPL Player of the Month for March, Natasha Flint, added Celtic's fourth in the second half before Agnew wrapped up her hat-trick.

Celtic next face third-placed Glasgow City when they return to league action on May 1. Hearts remain fourth and will be looking to bounce back away to Rangers on the same evening.

Partick Thistle 1-3 Rangers

Rangers moved above Celtic momentarily in the league but finished the day two points behind their title rivals.

In what was a fierce match throughout, Jo Potter's side took until the 57th minute to finally break the deadlock as Kirsty Howat opened the scoring.

With the away side dominating the match, Thistle managed to level the scoring just 10 minutes later against the run of play. Imogen Longcake capitalised on a mistake by Rangers goalkeeper Victoria Esson to score into the empty net.

As Rangers continued to push for a winner, they eventually found it through substitute Sarah Ewens who headed home from a long ball. The Gers sealed three points the dying minutes as another substitute, Rachel Rowe, found the final goal of the match.

Rangers will be seeking revenge against Hearts in their next league match on May 1 as they host the Edinburgh side at Broadwood while Partick Thistle look to rediscover winning ways at home to Hibernian the same evening.

Hibernian 0-1 Glasgow City

It was another close-fought defeat for Hibernian against a top-three side as Glasgow City ensured they remain four points behind Rangers and six behind Celtic.

The only goal of the game came with 13 minutes played as Lauren Davidson headed home an Amy Muir cross. The two former Hibees combined to haunt their former side.

Despite chances for both sides, neither could find another goal as Hibs suffered their third consecutive defeat by one goal to a top-three opponent.

Glasgow City have a chance to put themselves back in the title race when they travel to Celtic on May 1 while Hibs will be looking to end a four-game losing streak away to Partick Thistle that evening.

Hamilton Academical 0-3 Spartans

Spartans look to have moved themselves into safety, pulling seven points clear of their opponents after eventually overcoming Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park.

The sides were level at the break but the opener came five minutes after the restart as Hannah Jordan's attempt was deflected into the net by Megan Quinn. Five minutes later and the Edinburgh side doubled their lead as Mya Bates finished off with a nice first-time effort.

Into the final quarter of the match and Jordan ensured her name would be on the scoresheet, finishing a one-on-one with the 'keeper.

With 15 points left to play for, Spartans look to have secured safety as they are now 10 points clear of relegation and seven clear of the relegation play-off spot. They are next away to Motherwell, a side unbeaten in their last six matches.

Hamilton Accies remain 11th, three points above bottom side Dundee United who they next face on May 1. It will be considered a crucial decider in the battle to avoid automatic relegation.

Dundee United 1-5 Aberdeen

Aberdeen fought back with five goals in the second half to keep Dundee United bottom of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

The home side took a surprise lead at the break as Morgan Steedman's long-range effort found the back of the net with 41 minutes gone.

A quarter of an hour after the restart though and the Dons were ahead as Eilidh Shore brought the sides level before Hannah Stewart found the second.

In the space of a further 15 minutes Aberdeen made it a comfortable win as Bayley Hutchison scored a hat-trick, taking her to 24 goals for the season and making her the current top goalscorer in the league.

Aberdeen remain five points clear of Motherwell in seventh and next face Montrose at Pittodrie on April 30. Dundee Untied are rooted to the foot of the table, three points behind Hamilton Accies who they face next.

Motherwell 2-1 Montrose

Motherwell made it six games undefeated with a narrow victory over Montrose at K-Park.

Kayla Jardine gave the Women of Steel the lead with 19 minutes played but Montrose would find the next goal through Demi Taylor just after the restart.

The home side got the all-important goal though, Morgan Cross finishing from close range after good work from Louisa Boyes.

Motherwell host Spartans next on Wednesday May 1 while Montrose head to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on April 30.

