Scottish Women's Premier League: Rangers' final day clash with leaders Hibernian live on Sky Sports

The potential final day SWPL title decider between leaders Hibernian and Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Hibs are two points ahead of Jo Potter's side with five games of the season remaining as they chase their first title win since 2007.

Glasgow City, who have won the trophy a record 16 times, also remain in the hunt for top spot, and currently sit one point behind Rangers.

The clash will take place at Ibrox on May 18, with kick-off at 12 noon, as the title race looks set to go to the final day for a third consecutive season.

Rangers striker Katie Wilkinson is up for PFA Scotland SWPL Player of the Year, with her team-mate Laura Berry nominated for Young Player as they chase title glory

Grant Scott's side are unbeaten against Rangers in the league this season, winning twice and drawing the other meeting. However, the Gers did win the Sky Sports Cup final - beating Hibs 5-0 at Fir Park.

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, said: "We have had an incredible season and it appears that the league will go down to the wire once again, in what is quickly becoming a trademark of the SWPL.

Hibs forward Eilidh Adams tells Sky Sports News it has been a 'season of dreams' as she is nominated for PFA Scotland Women's Player and Young Player as they chase SWPL title glory

"The elite women's game in Scotland continues to deliver compelling and entertaining football at both ends of the table with the title, European football and the remaining relegation places in both leagues still to be decided."

It could be a manager double for Hibernian this season with Grant Scott on the SWPL shortlist, while David Gray is up for the SPFL award.

Jo Potter is nominated again after winning the prize in her first season in charge at Rangers as they chase a league title and the Scottish Cup trophy, to add to their Sky Sports Cup victory.

Highlights of the Sky Sports Cup final between Rangers and Hibernian

Glasgow City head coach Leanne Ross is also nominated as she looks to win her second league title as head coach, after 13 wins as a player at the club.

Paul Brownlie makes up the shortlist after guiding Motherwell to their first top-six finish in the SWPL.

PFA Scotland has also revealed the women's player and young player of the year awards shortlist, with Hibernian's 21-year-old forward Eilidh Adams up for both prizes.

Celtic's Emma Lawton, Katie Wilkinson of Rangers and Samantha van Diemen from Glasgow City are also nominated for the POTY prize.

Erin Husband of Hearts, Rangers' Laura Berry and Hannah Jordan from the Spartans make up the young player shortlist.