Brendan Rodgers, David Gray and John McGlynn are Scottish Managers and Coaches Association manager of the year nominees

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, Hibernian head coach David Gray and John McGlynn of Championship side Falkirk have been nominated for the SPFL manager of the year award.

In conjunction with the Scottish Manager and Coaches Association, Rodgers has been nominated after leading Celtic to a 55th league title as well as clinching the League Cup.

The Hoops are on the brink of a sixth domestic treble in nine seasons, with the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen coming up at Hampden Park on May 24.

Image: Celtic are on the brink of another domestic treble under Rodgers

Celtic have topped the Premiership all season, despite defeats to Rangers, Hibernian and St Johnstone, as they won a fourth consecutive title.

The Northern Irishman, who last picked up the award in 2017, has won every top-flight title race he has been involved in with the Parkhead club.

Image: David Gray has turned Hibs' season around as they chase third spot

Gray was under pressure during his first season as head coach when Hibs dropped to the bottom of the table, but a 17-game unbeaten run saw them move into third in the Premiership, and on the brink of European football.

As well as beating Celtic at Easter Road, the 36-year-old - who has won the monthly award three times this season - has led them to two Edinburgh derby victories against Hearts and their first win at Ibrox since 2018.

Image: Falkirk manager John McGlynn won the award last season

McGlynn, who won the award last season, is the final nominee after guiding Falkirk to the brink of a return to the Premiership for the first time since 2010.

The Bairns top the Championship on goal difference ahead of the final day, having won promotion from League One last season without losing a match.

If the 63-year-old was to win, he would be the first Scottish manager to clinch the title three times - having also claimed the award in 2011 when in charge of Raith Rovers.

Who will win the SWPL award?

It could be a manager double for Hibernian this season with Grant Scott on the SWPL shortlist.

Hibs are currently two points clear at the top of the table and in contention to win their first women's title since 2007.

Jo Potter is nominated again after winning the prize in her first season in charge at Rangers. They are in second spot, as they chase a league title to add to their Sky Sports Cup victory, and could clinch a treble with Glasgow City awaiting in the Scottish Cup final.

Glasgow City are also in the title race, sitting a further point behind Rangers - with Leanne Ross also nominated as she looks to win her first league trophy as head coach - after 13 wins as a player at the club.

Paul Brownlie makes up the shortlist after guiding Motherwell to their first top-six finish in the SWPL.

In what will go down as Motherwell's most successful season since Brownlie joined in 2021, the club also reached the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Celtic trio and Dundee's Murray up for POTY award

Celtic trio Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year award. They are shortlisted for the award along with Dundee striker Simon Murray.

There is also a Celtic nominee for the young player award with Arne Engels up against Rangers forward Hamza Igamane, James Wilson of Hearts and Motherwell's Lennon Miller.

PFA Scotland has also revealed the women's player and young player of the year awards shortlist, with Hibernian's 21-year-old forward Eilidh Adams up for both prizes.

Celtic's Emma Lawton, Katie Wilkinson of Rangers and Samantha van Diemen from Glasgow City are also nominated for the POTY prize.

Erin Husband of Hearts, Rangers' Laura Berry and Hannah Jordan from the Spartans make up the young player shortlist.

With the 2024/25 season nearing a dramatic conclusion, we're giving you the chance to vote for your Scottish Premiership goal of the season so far.

Aberdeen duo Topi Keskinen and Kevin Nisbet, Celtic's Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers, Dundee's Simon Murray, Louis Moult of Dundee United, Hibernian defender Jack Iredale, Rangers' Hamza Igamane, Ross County's Akil Wright, plus Mikael Mandron of St Mirren are up for the award.

Click here to see all 12 goals and vote for your favourite!

All the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on May 5.