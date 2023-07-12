The Offside Rule podcast returns with FIFA Women's World Cup Daily episodes on Sky Sports

The award-winning football podcast 'The Offside Rule' will join forces with Sky Sports for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Starting on Thursday July 13, Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay will be joined by former Lionesses and stars of the international game on every episode, available via podcast streaming services shortly after the last fixture of every matchday. Fans can expect expert analysis of all fixtures while reporters on the ground in Australia and NZ will share all the news and action from the tournament.

The Offside Rule was the first daily podcast to cover a major women's football tournament launching in 2015 and has covered every major tournament since. It was voted one of the top five sport podcasts by The Guardian, awarded Vogue magazine's best football podcast of 2019, and was winner of Best Podcast at The Football Blogging Awards 2020. It was also most recently twice consecutive winner of Since 71's Podcast of the Year for The Offside Rule WSL Edition in 2020 and 2021.

Kait Borsay, The Offside Rule host, said: "We are so excited to work with Sky Sports over the World Cup and offer football fans our expertise and dedicated journalism we have provided consistently over the last 10 years. As the first-ever outlet to produce a daily tournament show, we've earned the respect of players and teams to deliver authentic, trusted content.

The Offside Rule returns and will be bringing you daily episodes throughout the World Cup. Expect the usual views, analysis, experts and special guests throughout the tournament as we keep you posted from start to finish.

"We want to bring The Offside Rule podcast back to the format where we made our name in women's football - the World Cup. Quick turnaround, dedicated shows, published every matchday, plus previews to help build excitement, we can't wait!"



Mark Alford, Director of Sky Sports News, said: "Kait and Lynsey are hugely respected in football, and we're delighted to welcome them and The Offside Rule to our platform.

"Their knowledge and insight - and, of course, that of their guests - will be a significant addition to our Women's World Cup content. The Offside Rule's daily pod will complement our brilliant existing women's football podcast Three Players And A Podcast, which will continue to discuss the biggest issues in the game. I'm excited to hear The Offside Rule and all our Sky Sports journalists reporting on impressive performances from both England and the Republic of Ireland over the next few weeks. Fans can keep across their progress on the Sky Sports app and on Sky Sports News."

The Offside Rule podcast adds to Sky Sports' existing women's sport output, continuing to make women's football content more accessible for fans. Alongside our coverage of 35 exclusively live WSL fixtures, 4 SWPL fixtures and the Sky Sports Cup this season, Sky Sports will continue to be at the forefront of telling the stories that matter via Sky Sports WSL social channels, the Sky Sports app, Inside The WSL, and existing podcast the Three Players and a Podcast.

As the UK's leading investor in women's sport, Sky Sports remains committed to investing and growing audiences and increasing exposure. The appetite for women's sport is greater than ever, with record audiences this year across Women's Super League, the Women's Ashes and Women's Boxing, and continued growth in engagement across all digital channels.