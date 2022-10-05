Football Black History Month 2022

Black History Month: Views and insights

A collection of views and insights to mark Black History Month...
Black History Month

Join us as we mark Black History Month with an expansive range of programming to celebrate black talent, culture and history...
Formula 1 05/10/22 6:00am

'I'm happier than ever' – How Africa helped Hamilton find peace

Lewis Hamilton reveals how his journey of self-discovery, including a mid-season trip to Africa, has helped him overcome a challenging period in Formula 1.

Football 04/10/22 8:00pm

Black History Month - Heroes: Ferdinand

As we celebrate Black History Month, Les Ferdinand discusses who his hero was growing up and the impact they had on his life.
Football 04/10/22 1:36pm

Black History Month - Heroes: Kabasele

As we celebrate Black History Month, Watford's Christian Kabasele discusses who his hero was growing up and the impact they had on his life.
Football 04/10/22 1:18pm

Black History Month - Heroes: Laird

As we celebrate Black History Month, QPR's Ethan Laird discusses who his hero was growing up and the impact they had on his life.
Other Sports 04/10/22 6:00am

Why Heritage Matters with Frazer, Imani-Lara, Lutalo, & Khadijah

Frazer Clarke, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Lutalo Muhammad and Khadijah Mellah discuss heritage during Black History Month.

Leeds Rhinos 01/10/22 10:43am

'Ethnicities never been a barrier in RL - but we need to tell more stories'

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has praised the history of diversity within the sport but says rugby league needs to do more to promote the stories of black players.
Football 01/10/22 10:00am

African Heroes: Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure reflects on his stellar playing career in the first part of Sky Sports' African Heroes series to mark Black History Month.
Formula 1 01/10/22 7:00am

Hamilton: Black History Month lessons must be taught all year round

Lewis Hamilton wants Black History Month to be used a catalyst for stories of black history to be more heavily integrated into school curriculums.

