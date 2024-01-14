Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Mohamed Salah scores late as Egypt avoid shock defeat | Nigeria draw with Equatorial Guinea

A round-up from Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations matches with Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana all in action on day two of the tournament.

Mohamed Salah scored a 97th-minute penalty to spare the blushes of Egypt as they rescued a 2-2 draw against Mozambique and denied their opponents a first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win in a Group B clash at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

Salah's spot-kick went in off the post after Mozambique defender Domingos Macandza committed a foul in the box. The penalty was awarded following a VAR review.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah scored a stoppage-time penalty to prevent Egypt from suffering a shock defeat in their AFCON opener

Image: Mozambique forward Witi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Egypt

Egypt made a fast start in Abidjan thanks to a goal inside two minutes from Mostafa Mohamed, but Mozambique made them pay for spurned opportunities by scoring twice in three second-half minutes through Witi and substitute Clesio.

But they were denied a first victory at the Cup of Nations in their 13th game as Salah kept his nerve and Egypt now look ahead to their second pool fixture against Ghana on Thursday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salah missed a golden chance before his late leveller

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the AFCON Group A match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea

Victor Osimhen scored a first-half equaliser but wasteful Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener with Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan on Sunday.

Iban Salvador netted a surprise opener for Equatorial Guinea against the run of play with a well-worked goal, but the lead lasted only two minutes before Napoli forward Osimhen headed Nigeria level.

The West African side dominated the chances after that but found Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono in fine form as he made several outstanding saves, to go with some poor finishing.

Nigeria next meet hosts Ivory Coast in a potentially crucial clash on Thursday, while Equatorial Guinea face Guinea-Bissau, who lost 2-0 to the Ivorians in Saturday's tournament-opening game.

The Group B match between Ghana and Cape Verde takes place at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Kick-off is at 8pm and available to watch on Sky Sports Football.

Dates, groups, fixtures, kick-off times, host cities and previous winners - here's all you need to know for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

Every game of AFCON 2023 is live on Sky Sports. Here's who to look out for in the tournament for fans and Premier League clubs.