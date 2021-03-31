Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria: Ian Baraclough still seeking first win in charge after stalemate

Ian Baraclough is still searching for his first win as Northern Ireland manager after a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying at Windsor Park on the night Steven Davis earned his record-breaking 126th cap for his country.

The Belfast encounter had been described as 'must win' but the hosts could so easily have lost were it not for the heroics of Bailey Peacock-Farrell in stoppage time as he kept out Dimitar Iliev's point-blank header.

Northern Ireland came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Stuart Dallas' header struck the crossbar while Daniel Naumov kept out Gavin Whyte's volley in the second period.

The result leaves Baraclough's men in third position in World Cup European Qualifying Group C with one point from their opening two qualifiers and in precisely the position they hoped to avoid - needing to play catch-up against Italy and Switzerland who have both taken maximum points from their opening fixtures. Bulgaria sit fourth.

Image: Daniel Naumov is beaten by Stuart Dallas' header but is saved by the crossbar

Player ratings Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell (7), Ballard (6), Jonny Evans (6), Cathcart (6), Lewis (7), Dallas (7), Davis (7), McNair (7), Saville (6), Magennis (6), Whyte (6).



Subs: McGinn (6), Smith (6), Lafferty (n/a), McCann (6), Kennedy (6).



Bulgaria: Naumov (7), Andrea Hristov (7), Antov (7), Chochev (6), Petko Hristov (6), Despodov (7), Kostadinov (6), Vutov (7), Tsvetanov (6), Yomov (6), Galabinov (6).



Subs: Atanas Iliev (6), Vitanov (6), Zanev (6), Karagaren (6), Dimitar Iliev (6).



Man of the match: Stuart Dallas.

A frustrating night for Northern Ireland

After making 10 changes for Sunday's friendly defeat by the United States, there was a more familiar look to Baraclough's side on the night as Davis earned his British record 126th cap with Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Dallas among the others to return.

The messages before the game were familiar ones too: make a positive start and avoid needing to chase the game.

Northern Ireland certainly did that, with Davis sending an early effort wide before Josh Magennis bullied his way through to meet a Dallas throw flicked on by Cathcart, though the Hull man could not generate the power needed to test Naumov.

Team news Captain Steven Davis returned to the starting line-up for Northern Ireland to win a British record-breaking 126th cap to eclipse Peter Shilton’s long-standing record in the men’s game.



There were just two changes from the defeat to Italy in their last World Cup qualifier against Italy but nine from the friendly defeat to USA. Lewis and Ballard replaced Michael Smith and Alistair McCann while McNair was back in midfield.

Magennis had the ball in the net with 17 minutes gone but only after the whistle had gone for a foul by Dallas on Momchil Tsvetanov.

After Dallas headed on to the bar, Northern Ireland got a reminder of the need to stay switched on at the back as Peacock-Farrell came for but failed to gather Kiril Despodov's free-kick, grateful to see Valentin Antov's header land on the roof of the net as his defence was left scrambling.

If Northern Ireland started the first half well, they looked even sharper as the second 45 minutes got under way.

Image: Steven Davis prepares to take part on a momentous night

Most international caps by British male player Name Country Caps Steven Davis Northern Ireland 126 Peter Shilton England 125 Wayne Rooney England 120 Pat Jennings Northern Ireland 119 David Beckham England 115

Naumov saved from Whyte after the Hull man fired through a crowd, while the pressure built as Northern Ireland forced four corners in a row, though Evans headed straight at the goalkeeper with the only chance to come from them.

With Northern Ireland unable to capitalise on their pressure, Baraclough sent for Sunday's goalscorer McGinn in place of Whyte, but it was apparent that tension was creeping into their game as the clock ticked on.

McGinn looked the most likely man to do something about it, shooting narrowly wide on the turn, then seeing a late effort deflected wide before Peacock-Farrell denied Iliev to avoid an even more damaging defeat.

Baraclough: We lacked cuteness around box

3:31 Ian Baraclough says Northern Ireland were just missing the finishing touch against Bulgaria but was pleased with his side’s effort.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough: "It's a disappointing result but I can't fault the lads for their effort. We tried to create a tempo. We tried going a different way in the last 20 minutes.

"The effort was there. We created 13 or 14 efforts on goal but lacked a finishing touch. It's the drop of the ball. Listen, it's not falling for them at the moment. They're trying snatch at things and they have to try and relax. We were lacking that bit of cuteness in and around the box.

"We have to go and beat the likes of Switzerland away from home. We've done it before and got big results away from home."

Analysis: A poor result that might have been worse

Image: Stuart Dallas struck the crossbar during a cagey opening half

Former Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt told Sky Sports:

"They huffed and they puffed a lot in the second half. We had a lot of set plays but we didn't create too many clear-cut chances. One decent chance fell to Gavin Whyte and he scuffed it into the ground for the 'keeper to make a decent save.

"But to be fair the best chance fell to Bulgaria right in the last minute, and Peacock-Farrell made a great save from a free header. It was a poor result all round but it could've been a lot worse right at the end."

Opta stats

Image: Northern Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup suffered a major setback

Northern Ireland haven't won any of their last eight home internationals - their longest winless streak on home soil since a 13-game run, ending in June 2005.

Bulgaria are winless in their last 12 away World Cup/EURO qualifying matches (D4 L8), since beating Malta 1-0 in June 2015 (EURO 2016 qualifying).

Despite failing to win, Northern Ireland kept their first clean sheet in 12 games across all competitions, with tonight's shut-out being their first since a 0-0 draw versus the Netherlands in November 2019.

Northern Ireland have failed to score in each of their last five World Cup qualifying games, in a run dating back to October 2017.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell only had to make one save for Northern Ireland in this game - indeed, this was the fewest shots (3) that Northern Ireland have faced in a World Cup/EURO qualifier since September 2017 (one v San Marino).

What's next?

Northern Ireland take on Turkey in a friendly on Monday May 31 before facing Ukraine in another non-competitive fixture on June 3. Their next World Cup European Qualifier is away to Lithuania on September 2 at 7.45pm.

Bulgaria's next World Cup European Qualifier is away to Italy on the same evening.