Rachel Furness becomes Northern Ireland's all-time record scorer in another rout of North Macedonia

Rachel Furness scored twice to become Northern Ireland's record scorer and help her country thrash North Macedonia 9-0 in their 2023 Women's World Cup Qualifier.

Liverpool's Furness now has 38 goals as a senior international, moving two goals clear of former Northern Ireland men's striker David Healy.

Kirsty McGuinness fired a hat-trick at Seaview, Rebecca Holloway added two goals of her own, and there were solitary strikes from Simone Magill and Kerry Beattie, who netted her first for her country.

🤩 @Furney1988 takes her place in the history books, eclipsing David Healy as Northern Ireland’s all-time top scorer #GAWA #GameChangersNI pic.twitter.com/ndSWTIny9y — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 29, 2021

Northern Ireland's World Cup qualification hopes received a boost in the process as they moved into the play-off spots in Group D off the back of the win, two points behind group leaders England who have played a game less.

The stay in second could be short lived though as third-placed Austria also have a game in hand and can reclaim second spot in the standings when they travel to Luxembourg on Tuesday.

However, Monday's one-sided score-line capped a memorable 2021 for Kenny Shiels' side and came just four days after Northern Ireland had crushed North Macedonia 11-0 in Skopje.

Next year also promises to be momentous as Northern Ireland have already qualified for their first-ever major tournament in the form of Euro 2022.