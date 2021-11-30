Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Northern Ireland Women vs North Macedonia Women. Women's World Cup Qualifying Group D.

Seaview.

Northern Ireland Women 9

  • K McGuinness (11th minute, 38th minute, 62nd minute)
  • R Holloway (30th minute, 64th minute)
  • R Furness (35th minute, 87th minute)
  • S Magill (74th minute)
  • K Beattie (93rd minute)

North Macedonia Women 0

    Rachel Furness becomes Northern Ireland's all-time record scorer in another rout of North Macedonia

    Liverpool's Rachel Furness scored twice in Northern Ireland Women's 9-0 World Cup Qualifying win over North Macedonia, surpassing David Healy as the country's all-time leading scorer with 38 goals; victory moves Northern Ireland into second in Group D, behind leaders England

    Tuesday 30 November 2021 07:36, UK

    Rachel Furness broke David Healy's record for the most goals for Northern Ireland by scoring twice against North Macedonia
    Image: Rachel Furness broke David Healy's record for the most goals for Northern Ireland by scoring twice against North Macedonia

    Rachel Furness scored twice to become Northern Ireland's record scorer and help her country thrash North Macedonia 9-0 in their 2023 Women's World Cup Qualifier.

    Liverpool's Furness now has 38 goals as a senior international, moving two goals clear of former Northern Ireland men's striker David Healy.

    Kirsty McGuinness fired a hat-trick at Seaview, Rebecca Holloway added two goals of her own, and there were solitary strikes from Simone Magill and Kerry Beattie, who netted her first for her country.

    Northern Ireland's World Cup qualification hopes received a boost in the process as they moved into the play-off spots in Group D off the back of the win, two points behind group leaders England who have played a game less.

    The stay in second could be short lived though as third-placed Austria also have a game in hand and can reclaim second spot in the standings when they travel to Luxembourg on Tuesday.

    However, Monday's one-sided score-line capped a memorable 2021 for Kenny Shiels' side and came just four days after Northern Ireland had crushed North Macedonia 11-0 in Skopje.

    Next year also promises to be momentous as Northern Ireland have already qualified for their first-ever major tournament in the form of Euro 2022.

