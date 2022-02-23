Northern Ireland Women end Marbella camp with friendly defeat by Romania

Northern Ireland Women suffered a 1-0 defeat by Romania in their friendly in Marbella.

Carmen Marcu scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute when she volleyed home from close range from a corner.

Northern Ireland had the best of the chances in a goalless first half and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute when a curling free-kick from Kirsty McGuinness hit the crossbar.

Nadene Caldwell also volleyed narrowly wide shortly afterwards and Lauren Wade's shot was tipped on to the bar shortly after Romania had taken the lead, but Kenny Shiels' side were unable to find an equaliser.

The training camp in Spain is being used to prepare for Euro 2022 in July, when Northern Ireland will make their debut in a major tournament.

After beating the Faroe Islands 3-1 last week, Northern Ireland drew 2-2 with Switzerland on Sunday.

FT: 0-1. It ends in defeat for our senior women but they battled to the end! #GAWA #GameChangersNI pic.twitter.com/aJqDn4BKR0 — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) February 23, 2022

How to follow the WSL on Sky Sports...

Sky Sports - All 35 games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports digital - Follow all the latest from the WSL across SkySpots.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from games live on Sky Sports. You can watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week Barclays FA WSL fans can enjoy Sky Sports News (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the league and its storylines throughout the season.

Inside the WSL - Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and journalist Jessica Creighton, Inside the WSL is a comprehensive round-up of all things Barclays FA Women's Super League and women's football. Airing weekly from Thursday, September 9 on Sky Sports Premier League, the half an hour show will review and preview matches, include in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews. Viewers can expect gripping behind the scenes access as well as a summary of all the action both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, a new bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

To add all the Barclays FA WSL fixtures to your calendar click here.