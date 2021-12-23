Norwich vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Norwich head coach Dean Smith is again dealing with coronavirus concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal on Boxing Day.
The club are waiting on PCR results to determine who will be available, having seen the previous game at West Ham called off because of depleted numbers.
Forward Milot Rashica (groin) is not yet back in contention, while defensive midfielder Mathias Normann is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following pelvic surgery. Captain Grant Hanley (shoulder), defenders Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are all still out.
Arsenal are expected to be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a fifth consecutive match following his recent internal disciplinary action.
Trending
- Keith Deller: The 138 Man
- Transfer Centre: Martial, Haaland, Torres latest
- Conte: PL meeting felt like 'waste of time'
- PL Predictions: Boxing Day wins for Arsenal, Man City & Spurs
- Helping Root and England's 'beyond bad' decision making
- Who is the greatest threat to Canelo?
- Ighalo among potential Newcastle targets
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Off Script: Carra and the art of punditry
- Rangnick sure psychologist can help solve Man Utd 'puzzle'
The forward has already been stripped of the captaincy and boss Mikel Arteta was non-committal when asked about the availability of the Gabon international on Wednesday, who is set to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations next month.
Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is also absent for the Gunners while Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.
How to follow
Follow Norwich vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Boxing Day.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
Norwich have failed to score against Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal this season, losing all of those matches to nil. There's no need to overcomplicate matters for this fixture, so backing another win to nil for Arsenal at 5/4 with Sky Bet looks a smart play.
Since the Ben White, Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale axis was formed, Arsenal have not conceded a goal before the 38th minute in those 14 fixtures. It's providing Mikel Arteta with a fantastic platform to work with and results are going their way.
Arsenal's record under Arteta against relegation-threatened teams also should instil plenty of confidence in a comfortable away day win without conceding. The Gunners beat all the relegated teams away from home without conceding last season to an aggregate score of 8-0 and have already seen off Burnley, Newcastle, Watford and Norwich while keeping clean sheets this season.
SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2
BETTING ANGLE: Arsenal to win to nil (5/4 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Norwich have played more Premier League games on Boxing Day without ever winning than any other side in the competition (7 - D1 L6). The Canaries have also scored just one goal in their seven such games, with Gary Hooper netting against Fulham in 2013-14.
- Arsenal have lost just two of their 23 Premier League games on Boxing Day (W14 D7), going down 3-2 at Coventry in 1999-00 and 4-0 at Southampton in 2015-16.
- Norwich are at the foot of the table with 10 points - only three teams bottom of the Premier League table at the start of Boxing Day have avoided relegation: West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05, Sunderland 2013-14 and Leicester in 2014-15.
- Norwich have failed to score in a league-high 11 different Premier League games this season. Meanwhile, in top-flight history, no side has ever scored fewer goals before Christmas than the eight the Canaries have netted this term.
- 52% of Arsenal's Premier League goals this season have been netted by players aged 21 or under (14/27), with only Leeds in 1999-00 (65%) having a higher such ratio within a single Premier League campaign (excluding own goals).