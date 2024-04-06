Norwich 1-0 Ipswich: Marcelino Nunez's first-half free-kick settles East Anglian derby to shake up promotion race

Marcelino Nunez's first-half free-kick settled the East Anglian derby as Norwich enhanced their promotion hopes and dented Ipswich's with a 1-0 win at Carrow Road.

Championship table-toppers Ipswich arrived at their greatest rivals having failed to beat them in their previous 13 attempts, and rarely looked like ending that hoodoo against an organised Norwich side, who thoroughly deserved victory.

Image: Norwich City's Marcelino Nunez celebrates scoring his first-half winner

The game had all the tension of a derby with few clear-cut chances at either end, but an increasing number of niggly fouls given away by the visitors before half-time.

Norwich finally made one of those count when Nunez's dipping free-kick caught out Vaclav Hladky at his near post six minutes before the break in the only shot on target of the first period.

It took over an hour for Ipswich to finally register one of their own and more than 80 minutes to trouble the Norwich goal when they mounted their trademark late onslaught and Omari Hutchinson's lob was blocked by Angus Gunn.

But there were to be no last-gasp heroics from the visitors this time, as they opened the door to Leeds and Leicester who could both leapfrog them later on Saturday. Norwich's victory laid down a marker for Coventry and Preston below them by increasing their cushion inside the play-off places to seven points.

How Norwich's perfect day unfolded

After a predictably tight start, the home side began to take the initiative, winning a series of free-kicks deep in Ipswich territory.

They made the fourth count, with Nunez edging his side in front six minutes before the break after Sam Morsy had shoved Josh Sargent to the ground some 30 yards out in a central position.

A goal looked a long shot, quite literally, but the Chilean comfortably beat Town's two-man wall with a low curler which eluded Hladky's desperate dive to the left and went in off the post.

Ten minutes earlier Sargent had been brought down by Axel Tuanzebe in a seemingly more dangerous position, after being put in by a delightful Ashley Barnes through ball, but on this occasion, Gabriel Sara's free-kick came to nothing.

Overall the Canaries had the better of a tight opening period, with Ipswich looking nothing like a side challenging for automatic promotion. Their only effort on or off target was Massimo Luongo's header from a corner which sailed harmlessly over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marcelino Nunez strikes home a free-kick from 30 yards out to put Norwich ahead against Ipswich

Sam McCallum's long ball from the back almost caught the visitors out in the early stages of the second half, with Borja Sainz's lob only narrowly off target.

Sargent then went down on the edge of the box under a last-ditch challenge from Morsy, only for referee Matthew Donohue to infuriate the home fans by waving play on.

As the game entered its final quarter Sargent burst through again and cut the ball back for Sainz, only for the Spaniard to guide a first-time effort high and wide.

Ipswich were struggling to make any impact in the final third, although Conor Chaplin finally produced an effort worthy of the name on 70 minutes, firing just over after being picked out by Leif Davis' cross.

Substitute Ali Al-Hamadi was then thwarted by Angus Gunn's quick reaction as he chased a long ball but Norwich defended well to see out a well-deserved derby win.

The managers

Norwich's David Wagner:

To follow...

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

To follow...