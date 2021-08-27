Norwich vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Norwich remain without midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta for the Premier League match at home to Leicester on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Pole, who has yet to feature for the Canaries this season, is still struggling with Covid-19 symptoms.

Defender Bali Mumba is sidelined until after the international break by a dislocated kneecap suffered in the Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth. Forward Josh Sargent could be available after a minor glute problem but Greek midfielder Christos Tzolis (calf) is a doubt.

Leicester's summer signing Ryan Bertrand could make his league debut for the club.

The former Southampton full-back made his first appearance for the club in the Community Shield win against Manchester City but then tested positive for Covid ahead of the opening game of the season against Wolves and has been unavailable since.

Central defenders Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans remain out injured, while forward Ayoze Perez is suspended following his red card in the defeat at West Ham on Monday night.

How to follow

Last time out...

Prediction: Jones Knows writes...

It's quite tough to judge Norwich too conclusively on what we have seen so far. Most teams in the bottom eight will rack up an aggregate heavy defeat to Manchester City and Liverpool, so I'm willing to take the view that their season starts from here on in. However, their style of pressing forward into space should suit Leicester's counter-attacking style. An away win is slightly preferred in the match market.

However, one area where I'm certain they will continue to post high numbers is the amount of fouls their style of football produces. Norwich have won 27 fouls already this season, the second-highest total of any team despite playing Manchester City and Liverpool. It backs up their data from last season where they were the second-most fouled team in the Sky Bet Championship and drew 70 fouls that led to an opposition booking - the third-highest total in the division.

Ilkay Gundogan and James Milner both have already been booked vs Norwich this season, showcasing that centre-midfielders dealing with Norwich's quick transitions are prone to bookings. In that case, I'm happy to back Wilfred Ndidi - statistically the sixth dirtiest player in the Premier League last season judged on fouls - to have his name taken by the referee at 4/1 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Wilfred Ndidi to be carded (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Norwich have lost just one of their last seven home league meetings with Leicester (W4 D2), going down 2-1 in October 2015. Norwich's final league win in the 2019-20 campaign was against the Foxes (1-0).

Leicester have won five of their last six away league games against promoted sides, with the only exception in that run being a 1-0 loss at Norwich in February 2020.

Norwich City have lost their last 12 Premier League matches, scoring just once and conceding 32 goals across these defeats. In top-flight history, only Sunderland (20 in a row between 2003 and 2005) and Manchester United (14 in 1930) have had longer losing runs than the Canaries.

Norwich are only the fourth side in top-flight history to lose their first two matches of a season without scoring while conceding 8+ goals - Bury in 1895-96, Leicester City in 2001-02 and Wigan Athletic in 2010-11 also did so, though only Leicester went on to be relegated in those seasons.

Leicester have lost four of their last six Premier League games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 21 in the competition (W11 D6). However, the Foxes have won their last five meetings with sides in the relegation zone by an aggregate score of 13-1.

Leicester have lost their last two Premier League away games, last losing more consecutively on the road between April/August 2018 under Claude Puel (4).

Norwich haven't scored more than once in any of their last 20 Premier League games, since a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in December 2019. In Premier League history, only three clubs have had longer runs without scoring more than once - Sunderland between 2002 and 2005 (25), Huddersfield in 2018 (22) and Hull City in 2009 (21).

Leicester have conceded 4+ goals in three of their last six Premier League matches, as many times as they had in their previous 87 games in the competition.

After scoring six goals in his first five Premier League games in 2019-20 (from 17 shots), Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored just five further goals in his last 33 appearances in the competition (64 shots).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy hasn't scored in any of his last 11 Premier League away games, since netting against Spurs in December 2020. It's his longest run without a goal on the road since his first 12 away appearances in the competition between September 2014 and March 2015.

