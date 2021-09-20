Norwich vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and TV details ahead of Norwich vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Todd Cantwell will miss Norwich's Carabao Cup third-round clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night due to personal reasons.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke has seen his side lose all five of their Premier League games this season but they were 6-0 winners against Bournemouth in round two.

He is likely to make a host of alterations, with Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Przemyslaw Placheta (Covid) absent along with Cantwell.

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will make his 50th appearance for the club as manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to ring the changes.

Wholesale alterations are expected with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, defender Nat Phillips and Takumi Minamino likely to make their first appearances of the season.

Other players set for a run-out after struggling for pitch time so far include the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi, while 16-year-old Kaide Gordon could make his first-team debut.

How to follow

Norwich vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm. You can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle

