Norwich vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and TV details ahead of Norwich vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Todd Cantwell will miss Norwich's Carabao Cup third-round clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night due to personal reasons.
Canaries boss Daniel Farke has seen his side lose all five of their Premier League games this season but they were 6-0 winners against Bournemouth in round two.
He is likely to make a host of alterations, with Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Przemyslaw Placheta (Covid) absent along with Cantwell.
Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will make his 50th appearance for the club as manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to ring the changes.
Wholesale alterations are expected with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, defender Nat Phillips and Takumi Minamino likely to make their first appearances of the season.
Other players set for a run-out after struggling for pitch time so far include the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi, while 16-year-old Kaide Gordon could make his first-team debut.
How to follow
Norwich vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.45pm. You can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle
Opta stats
- Liverpool have won their two previous League Cup ties with Norwich, winning 3-1 in the 1979-80 quarter-final and 2-0 in the fourth round in 1982-83, going on to lift the trophy that year.
- Norwich are winless in 15 matches against Liverpool (D2 L13) - all Premier League games between 1995 and 2021 - and have already lost 3-0 at Carrow Road against the Reds this season.
- Norwich City have won their last eight home League Cup matches, scoring at least three goals in every victory and 34 goals in total. However, only one of those wins has come against Premier League opposition, beating West Brom 3-0 in September 2015.
- Liverpool have been eliminated from five of their last six League Cup matches against fellow Premier League teams, with their only progression in this run coming on penalties after a 5-5 draw with Arsenal at Anfield in the fourth round in 2019-20.
- Norwich's 6-0 win over Bournemouth in the second round was their joint-biggest League Cup win, equaling their 7-1 victory over Halifax Town in November 1963. Both Christos Tzolis and Joshua Sargent scored braces on their debuts in the competition.