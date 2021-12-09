Norwich vs Man Utd: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Norwich are waiting on the PCR tests of a couple of unnamed players ahead of the Premier League match against Manchester United.

On-loan United defender Brandon Williams is not able to play against his parent club, so Dimitris Giannoulis could come in at left-back.

Long-term absentee Sam Byram (hamstring) is closing on a return, while midfielder Mathias Normann (pelvis) could be back in contention for the visit of Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Forward Milot Rashica (groin) remains unavailable.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are fitness doubts for Manchester United's trip to Norfolk.

Wan-Bissaka suffered wrist and knee injuries during the Champions League draw against Young Boys on Wednesday, and Diogo Dalot is a strong possibility to return at right-back.

Midfielder Matic is struggling with a cold and will be assessed in the final pre-match training session on Friday afternoon, but has tested negative for Covid. Edinson Cavani (tendon) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are back in training but will not feature at Carrow Road.

How to follow

Norwich City

Manchester United Saturday 11th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Last time out...

Ralf Rangnick has managed to put his stamp on Manchester United - and I bet he can't believe his luck.

He has got a squad possessing a talent level that an interim manager usually can only dream about working with.

That was on full show during a very impressive 45 minutes against Crystal Palace.

Our betting angle of Manchester United leading at half-time somehow failed to land but there was enough evidence to keep the faith with the intensive fast start theory with a Rangnick-managed United. They had 12 shots and won seven corners in the first half against Palace. I'm expecting similar domination against the worst team in the Premier League. Norwich have played seven games against sides currently in the top half of table, without scoring a single goal, conceding 19 in those seven games.

They look a side destined to finish bottom of the table owing to an alarming lack of quality in both boxes. The 10/11 with Sky Bet for them to end up bottom of the pile still is worth consideration. It's unfortunate for them to be running into a revitalised United. Aided by a fast start, I can see the visitors winning both halves.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-3

BETTING ANGLE: Manchester United to win both halves (11/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Norwich have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Man Utd (W2), including the last three in a row. It's the fourth time they've lost three consecutive Premier League games against Man Utd, but they've never lost four in a row against them in the competition.

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides (D3 L1), losing 4-1 to Watford earlier this season. The Red Devils haven't gone five league games in a row without a win against such sides since a run of seven between January 1992 and January 1993.

Norwich have failed to score in a league-high nine different Premier League games this season, while their eight goals scored is their fewest after 15 games in their league history. Of the 17 previous clubs to have netted eight goals or fewer after 15 top-flight games, only three have avoided relegation - Sheffield United (1990-91), Everton (2005-06) and Crystal Palace (2017-18).

Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has been involved in four goals in his two Premier League games against Norwich (3 goals, 1 assist), averaging a goal involvement every 37 minutes against the Canaries in the competition.

Norwich's Dean Smith has already beaten Manchester United once in the Premier League this season, winning 1-0 with Aston Villa in September. He could become the first manager since Andy Aitken in 1908-09 to beat Man Utd with two different clubs within the same top-flight season - Aitken won 5-0 with Middlesbrough and 3-2 with Leicester that season.

