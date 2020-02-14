Norwich vs Liverpool preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Norwich vs Liverpool on Saturday (Kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Ben Godfrey is available for Norwich after his three-game ban and Daniel Farke is likely to restore him to his defence, alongside Christoph Zimmerman.

Timm Klose is the only longer-term injury absentee as he tries to recover from a knee issue before the end of the season.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner are both fit to rejoin the squad after hamstring injuries.

Mane has missed the last four matches while Milner has been out since January 5.

"Millie and Sadio are back. When they are back you consider them immediately," said manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Apart from (Xherdan) Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel, all the players are in training.

"We have some good options. Hopefully it stays like this for the rest of the season."

How to follow

Opta stats

After winning two of their first four Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L1), Norwich are now winless in their last 13 against them in the top-flight (D2 L11).

Liverpool have won each of their last six Premier League away games against Norwich, scoring 20 goals in the process and at least twice each time.

Of the 359 fixtures to have been played more than 10 times in the Premier League, Norwich vs Liverpool has the highest goals-per-game average (68 goals in 17 games, 4-per-game).

Liverpool have won 33 of their last 34 Premier League games, winning each of the last 16 in a row, and keeping a clean sheet in nine of their last 10. The Reds have won as many points in 2020 as Norwich have all season so far (18).

Bottom placed Norwich are 55 points behind leaders Liverpool. This is the 13th different Premier League match in which a side has been 55+ points behind their own opponents, and the first to have taken place as early as February.

Norwich City

Charlie's prediction

Liverpool have had a break and they will be fresh but sometimes it can be a hindrance rather than a positive. I think Norwich are gone if I am honest with you. They have to go after a win and it opens it up for Liverpool to pick them off.

They have been back in training but just bubbling under the surface of the feeling that they are so-called Premier League champions. They do not have to play well to win, and this will be another comfortable afternoon for Liverpool.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-4 (16/1 with Sky Bet)