Norwich vs West Ham team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

1:44 Ahead of matchweek 35 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the stats surrounding the upcoming fixtures

Norwich could welcome back Todd Cantwell from a hamstring strain for the must-win Premier League visit of West Ham in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Cantwell missed the midweek defeat at Watford but Canaries head coach Daniel Farke expects the midfielder to have a cameo role in a game that will confirm their relegation if they do not win.

Kenny McLean is a slight doubt with a sore knee, while fellow midfielder Moritz Leitner, who requires hernia surgery, plus defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring) are sidelined.

West Ham will still be without Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson.

Snodgrass (back) and Anderson (hip) are back in light training but will not be fit for the trip to Norfolk.

Mark Noble, who has been suffering with a tight hamstring, could come back into the side after being on the bench against Burnley.

How to follow

Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Opta stats

Norwich are unbeaten in their last 17 home league games against West Ham (W9 D8) since a 0-1 loss in February 1973 - they've never gone 18 without defeat against an opponent in their league history.

West Ham are looking for their first league double over Norwich since 1972-73, following their 2-0 win at the London Stadium in August.

Defeat here will see Norwich relegated from the Premier League for the fifth time since the competition began in 1992-93 - more than any other side.

Norwich have lost each of their last six Premier League games, scoring just one goal in that run. Only in April/May 1995 (seven games) have they had a longer losing run in the competition.

Norwich have scored just five goals in their 14 Premier League games so far in 2020, and never more than once in a match. Indeed, the Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 16 Premier League games this season.

West Ham had 21 shots in their 0-1 home defeat against Burnley, their most in a Premier League game this season and most in a game without scoring since December 2016 against Leicester City, when they had 24.

