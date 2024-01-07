Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool: Forest battle back to earn FA Cup replay

Nottingham Forest had to come from two goals down to avoid FA Cup third-round history repeating itself as they earned a 2-2 draw with League One Blackpool.

Forest looked like heading out to the Seasiders at this stage for a second straight year when they conceded twice in three first-half minutes, with Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan getting the goals.

But the Premier League team hit back with goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White either side of the break.

They could not find a winner, though, meaning the tie will be settled with a replay at Bloomfield Road, where Forest were beaten 4-1 last season.

Image: Albie Morgan celebrates with his team-mates after giving Blackpool a two-goal lead at Nottingham Forest

After a flat opening 20 minutes, the game burst into life as Forest had their first sight of goal when Chris Wood latched onto Gibbs-White's excellent pass but could not keep his effort down.

It hurt Forest as before they knew it they were 2-0 down, with Blackpool hitting them with a double salvo.

In the 25th minute Gonzalo Montiel's poor clearance fell straight to Lawrence-Gabriel, who expertly headed home from 12 yards against his former club and was almost apologetic in his celebration.

Two minutes and 46 seconds later Blackpool were in dreamland as Morgan was left unmarked at the far post and he squeezed home CJ Hamilton's cross.

Forest needed to improve and got themselves back in it in the 39th minute as Dominguez powered home Montiel's cross with a well-placed header.

They should have gone in level as Gibbs-White slipped in Wood but the in-form New Zealand striker clipped just wide.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo sent the hosts back out early for the second half and they drew themselves level in the 56th minute with the goal of the game as Gibbs-White received the ball on the edge of the area from Callum Hudson-Odoi and arrowed an unstoppable drive into the corner.

Forest ramped up the pressure and should have taken the lead but Ryan Yates headed Danilo's cross straight at Daniel Grimshaw, with the Blackpool goalkeeper also saving Hudson-Odoi's late shot.

But they could not find the winner, Wood's failure to connect with Hudson-Odoi's cross ensuring it ended all square, with a replay scheduled to take place the week commencing January 15.

Nuno: PL teams suffering with replays

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his side's winter break plans were in disarray after they were forced to an FA Cup third-round replay.

Forest needed to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with the League One side, who beat them 4-1 at this stage last season, meaning the tie will be decided at Bloomfield Road in the week commencing January 15.

The Premier League side were not due to play again until January 20 and were set to spend time together at St George's Park, but plans will now change, as Nuno became the latest top-flight boss to bemoan third-round replays.

"We have to reorganise that," Nuno said of the bonding trip to Burton. "When we decided that, we looked at what was best for the team. Now what is best for the team is to start preparing for the replay in Blackpool. That is the priority.

"It changes the plan. Now we have to reorganise and we won't get a break because now the priority is the replay. We have to reorganise our plans.

"It is a reality. Everybody is aware there is a big congestion of games, fixtures are every day. It is something we have to look at.

"If you ask me personally, I think it should be finished on the day, extra time, penalties, and allow the players to have a little bit more time to recover.

"Premier League teams are suffering with that. You know the issues with injuries and one of the things is the amount of fixtures.

"Now the best for team is to start preparing for the replay."

Nottingham Forest's next game is on Saturday January 20 when they travel to Brentford in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm. Nuno Espirito Santo's side then host Arsenal on Tuesday January 30; kick-off 7.30pm.

Blackpool's next outing is at home to Burton in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday; kick-off 7pm. Neil Critchley's side then host Exeter in League One on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.