Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace: Forest out of relegation zone after draw in first game since Premier League points deduction

Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone in their first game since their Premier League points deduction, drawing 1-1 against Crystal Palace

Forest were docked four points on March 18 for breaching the league's financial rules, which they are appealing against. The deduction had seen Forest drop into the bottom three as a result.

Crystal Palace took an early lead at the City Ground - where there were banners in protest against the deduction - as Jean-Philippe Mateta (10) fired home after some fine team play.

However, Forest reacted well and, despite a lack of cutting edge in the first half, deservedly equalised just after the hour. Wood's looping header beat an indecisive Dean Henderson, the striker scoring for a second Premier League game in a row.

The result sees Forest out of the relegation places on goal difference, with Luton losing at Tottenham, while Crystal Palace remain in 14th with 30 points.

Spoils shared at the City Ground

It was a wonderfully-worked team goal as Crystal Palace went ahead. Jefferson Lerma found Eberechi Eze with a sublime pass, with the winger in turn slotting back for the waiting Mateta. It was then a fine finish from the striker for his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

Nottingham Forest reacted brilliantly well to going behind, but ended the first half with just one shot on target. It was a mix of good Crystal Palace defending and lack of a cutting edge, with former Forest goalkeeper Henderson making just one save of note, punching away a Morgan Gibbs-White corner.

Team news headlines Nottingham Forest made three changes. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe and Ola Aina came into the XI, replacing Willy Boly, Harry Toffolo and Anthony Elanga.

Crystal Palace made one change after their last Premier League game three weeks ago. Dean Henderson returned in between the sticks after Sam Johnstone returned from international duty with an elbow injury.

The south Londoners ended the first half stronger, and should have doubled their lead. It was a superb ball from Adam Wharton to find Eze's run into the area. He only had Matz Sels to beat, but the goalkeeper stretched himself wide to see Eze's attempt away.

Wharton and Eze combined again early in the second half. It was a sublime pass from the midfielder to pick out Eze's run into space down the left of the box, but his eventual cross flashed across the face of goal.

Forest finally gave Henderson some work to do as his parried a fine Callum Hudson-Odoi shot soon after, but the goalkeeper's indecision cost Crystal Palace for the eventual equaliser.

Some lovely Forest play saw Gibbs-White float a great ball into the area. Wood let the ball ping off the back of his head, with Henderson left stranded in the middle. It then looped over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

There were chances for both to nab a winner. Gio Reyna forced a save from Henderson, while Crystal Palace hit the woodwork late on - although the final touch looked to glance off the head of Neco Williams.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest:Sels (7), Williams (6), Felipe (7), Murillo (6), Aina (6), Yates (7), Sangare (6), Origi (6), Gibbs-White (8), Hudson-Odoi (8), Wood (7).



Subs:Elanga (7), Reyna (7), Toffolo (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (7), Ward (6), Andersen (7), Richards (7), Munoz (8), Wharton (8), Lerma (7), Mitchell (6), Ayew (6), Eze (8), Mateta (7).



Subs: Schlupp (6), Hughes (6), Clyne (n/a).



Player of the match: Morgan Gibbs-White.

Glasner: It feels like two points dropped

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner to Sky Sports: "At the moment it feels like this [dropping two points] because we had good chances to decide the game… we had great set-plays today, which are always dangerous.

"There was a little bit of pressure and they scored, which was maybe deserved at that moment. But, at the end, we had the header on the post.

"So I don't know how to feel about the point. At the moment, it feels like two lost points but a point away here at Nottingham is very good. So we take it and accept it."

On Adam Wharton: "He's a brilliant passer, he has the pre-orientation and he always sees the man in the offence.

"In two situations, Eze ran into the gaps between the centre-back and full-back. This is what we always tell the players and he did it great.

"Adam maybe has to improve with the physicality of the Premier League, but he's 20. He also played 25 minutes with the U21s [in midweek] so he looked a bit tired at the end but that's totally normal. He's a very good player."

Nottingham Forest are back at the City Ground on Tuesday night as they host Fulham, kick-off at 7.30pm. Nuno Espirito Santo then visits former club Tottenham a week on Sunday, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 6pm.

Palace visit Bournemouth on Tuesday with kick-off at 7.45pm, before hosting reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at Selhurst Park next Saturday, kick-off at 12.30pm.