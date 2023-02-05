Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Brennan Johnson's volley boosts hosts' survival hopes as Jesse Marsch's side go seven without a win

Brennan Johnson’s stunning first-half strike moved Nottingham Forest six points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Leeds – who are now seven league games without a win under Jesse Marsch.

Johnson's brilliant volley on 14 minutes came against the run of play as Leeds dominated the first half of the match at City Ground, but debutant goalkeeper Keylor Navas was in inspired form - making four close-range stops before half-time.

Luis Sinisterra was guilty of missing several first-half chances and despite the introductions of January signings Weston McKennie and Georginio Rutter after the break, Leeds ran out of steam and lacked sharpness as the match drew to a close.

While Forest have put distance between themselves and the drop zone, Leeds are level on points with 18th-placed Everton, with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three. Marsch's side face a league double-header against in-form Manchester United next week.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Navas (8); Williams (7), McKenna (7), Boly (7), Lodi (6); Freuler (6), Mangala (5), Danilo (5); Johnson (8), Wood (6), Gibbs-White (7)



Subs: Aurier (7), Colback (7), Surridge (6), Ayew (n/a)



Leeds: Meslier (6); Ayling (7), Wober (6), Cooper (5), Struijk (4); Roca (6), Adams (6), Harrison (5); Sinisterra (4), Bamford (4), Gnonto (5)



Subs: McKennie (6), Summerville (6), Rutter (5), Firpo (6), Greenwood (n/a)



Player of the match: Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest travel to Fulham next up on February 11; kick-off 3pm. They then host champions Manchester City at the City Ground on February 18; kick-off 3pm.

Leeds face Manchester United twice in four days next week, first travelling to Old Trafford on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. They then welcome Erik Ten Hag's side to Elland Road live on Sky Sports on February 12; kick-off at 2pm.