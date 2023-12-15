Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski's class sees 10-player Spurs to Premier League win

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.
The City GroundAttendance29,296.
Report and free match highlights as Dejan Kulusevski set up Richarlison for Tottenham's opener; he then took advantage of a Matt Turner error to power home Spurs' second; Yves Bissouma shown a straight red card for a challenge on Ryan Yates; Anthony Elanga had a goal ruled out for offside
Friday 15 December 2023 22:25, UK
Dejan Kulusevski scored one and made another as Tottenham won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest, although Spurs picked up another absentee after Yves Bissouma's red card.
It was a hard-fought and entertaining victory on Friday Night Football, and it was Spurs' first moment of quality that saw them ahead. Kulusevski's superb pass was nodded home by Richarlison (45+2) as Tottenham set a new record by scoring for the 15th consecutive away league game.
Nottingham Forest - who largely matched Spurs throughout - thought they had equalised early in the second half, but Anthony Elanga's tap-in was correctly ruled out by VAR for offside.
Tottenham made the moment count too as they added their second. Under pressure from Heung-Min Son, Matt Turner's lax pass fell to Kulusevski (65), who then powered home into the far corner.
Spurs can ill-afford any more missing players heading into the busy Christmas period, but Bissouma added his name to the list. His studs-up challenge on Ryan Yates saw him receive a straight red card, meaning he will now miss the next three games.
Tottenham remain in fifth and go level on 33 points with Manchester City ahead of the remaining games this weekend. Nottingham Forest are still in 16th place, five points above the drop zone, but have now won just one of their last 13 Premier League games.
Tottenham dominated the early exchanges, but were wasteful with their chances. Nottingham Forest soon began to find their feet, taking advantage of some sloppy Spurs play, although did end the first half without a shot on target.
There was yet another injury concern for Spurs around the half-hour mark. Brennan Johnson collided with Willy Boly in the air, and came off the worse. He was eventually replaced by Oliver Skipp in a concussion substitution, with the home fans claiming him as 'one of their own' as his City Ground return was bought to a premature end.
The sides continued to trade half chances, but Tottenham went ahead with their first moment of quality. It was a superb, curling cross in from Kulusevski, with Richarlison rising above his defender and the outcoming Matt Turner to nod home.
Nottingham Forest began the half with a wild shot over from Boly, and thought they had equalised just before the hour. Neco Williams' cross was turned home by Elanga - but VAR correctly ruled it out for offside.
But Tottenham almost immediately replied by doubling their lead. It was brilliant pressing from Son to press Turner, with the former Arsenal goalkeeper harried into a pass. It went straight to Kulusevski, who made himself some space before hammering the ball into the far corner.
Nottingham Forest: Turner (6), Boly (7), Murillo (7), Niakhate (7), Williams (7), Yates (7), Mangala (6), Kouyate (6), Toffolo (7), Elanga (7), Gibbs-White (7).
Subs: Danilo (6), Wood (6), Hudson-Odoi (n/a).
Tottenham: Vicario (7), Porro (7), Romero (7), Davies (8), Udogie (6), Sarr (6), Bissouma (5), Johnson (6), Kulusevski (8), Son (6), Richarlison (7).
Subs: Skipp (6), Hojbjerg (6), Emerson (n/a), Veliz (n/a).
Player of the match: Dejan Kulusevski.
However, Spurs were soon down to 10 players after a poor challenge from Bissouma. He caught Yates on the knee with his studs up, and after a VAR review, the midfielder was sent off. "He's shaking his head, but he knows," Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said on co-commentary.
Although Tottenham ultimately marshalled things well with a player less, Nottingham Forest continued to press for a goal in the final 15 minutes. Their best chance came in the 84th minute, but Guglielmo Vicario somehow kept Harry Toffolo's header out, using his feet to push it away while simultaneously falling backwards in an incredible bit of goalkeeping.
The goalkeeper was involved again with one of the last kicks of the game as Neco Williams' effort pinged off the post and onto Vicario's body. But the ball kindly ended up on the post, as Tottenham came away with all three points.
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on Sky Sports:
"It's a tough game here, you have to earn whatever you get. They're obviously pretty desperate for points. The crowd get behind them - every time they get a throw-in you feel like you've conceded a goal and they're launching it into the box. We had to deal with a lot of things we don't normally have to deal with.
"Great character. Obviously we had some adversity going down to 10 men. But some of our football was good as well, so a bit of everything."
Forest have another home fixture to look forward to against Bournemouth on Saturday December 23, 3pm kick off.
Tottenham are also in action next Saturday, at home to Everton, 3pm kick off.