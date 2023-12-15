Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski's class sees 10-player Spurs to Premier League win

Dejan Kulusevski scored one and made another as Tottenham won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest, although Spurs picked up another absentee after Yves Bissouma's red card.

It was a hard-fought and entertaining victory on Friday Night Football, and it was Spurs' first moment of quality that saw them ahead. Kulusevski's superb pass was nodded home by Richarlison (45+2) as Tottenham set a new record by scoring for the 15th consecutive away league game.

Nottingham Forest - who largely matched Spurs throughout - thought they had equalised early in the second half, but Anthony Elanga's tap-in was correctly ruled out by VAR for offside.

Tottenham made the moment count too as they added their second. Under pressure from Heung-Min Son, Matt Turner's lax pass fell to Kulusevski (65), who then powered home into the far corner.

Spurs can ill-afford any more missing players heading into the busy Christmas period, but Bissouma added his name to the list. His studs-up challenge on Ryan Yates saw him receive a straight red card, meaning he will now miss the next three games.

Tottenham remain in fifth and go level on 33 points with Manchester City ahead of the remaining games this weekend. Nottingham Forest are still in 16th place, five points above the drop zone, but have now won just one of their last 13 Premier League games.

How Spurs came away with victory

Image: Dejan Kulusevski had a hand in both goals as Tottenham won 2-0 at the City Ground

Tottenham dominated the early exchanges, but were wasteful with their chances. Nottingham Forest soon began to find their feet, taking advantage of some sloppy Spurs play, although did end the first half without a shot on target.

There was yet another injury concern for Spurs around the half-hour mark. Brennan Johnson collided with Willy Boly in the air, and came off the worse. He was eventually replaced by Oliver Skipp in a concussion substitution, with the home fans claiming him as 'one of their own' as his City Ground return was bought to a premature end.

Team news Nottingham Forest named an unchanged XI. Murillo was fit to start despite being taken off injured against Wolves last weekend.

Tottenham also named an unchanged XI. Brennan Johnson started on his first return to the City Ground after his summer move.

The sides continued to trade half chances, but Tottenham went ahead with their first moment of quality. It was a superb, curling cross in from Kulusevski, with Richarlison rising above his defender and the outcoming Matt Turner to nod home.

Nottingham Forest began the half with a wild shot over from Boly, and thought they had equalised just before the hour. Neco Williams' cross was turned home by Elanga - but VAR correctly ruled it out for offside.

But Tottenham almost immediately replied by doubling their lead. It was brilliant pressing from Son to press Turner, with the former Arsenal goalkeeper harried into a pass. It went straight to Kulusevski, who made himself some space before hammering the ball into the far corner.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Turner (6), Boly (7), Murillo (7), Niakhate (7), Williams (7), Yates (7), Mangala (6), Kouyate (6), Toffolo (7), Elanga (7), Gibbs-White (7).



Subs: Danilo (6), Wood (6), Hudson-Odoi (n/a).



Tottenham: Vicario (7), Porro (7), Romero (7), Davies (8), Udogie (6), Sarr (6), Bissouma (5), Johnson (6), Kulusevski (8), Son (6), Richarlison (7).



Subs: Skipp (6), Hojbjerg (6), Emerson (n/a), Veliz (n/a).



Player of the match: Dejan Kulusevski.

However, Spurs were soon down to 10 players after a poor challenge from Bissouma. He caught Yates on the knee with his studs up, and after a VAR review, the midfielder was sent off. "He's shaking his head, but he knows," Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said on co-commentary.

Although Tottenham ultimately marshalled things well with a player less, Nottingham Forest continued to press for a goal in the final 15 minutes. Their best chance came in the 84th minute, but Guglielmo Vicario somehow kept Harry Toffolo's header out, using his feet to push it away while simultaneously falling backwards in an incredible bit of goalkeeping.

The goalkeeper was involved again with one of the last kicks of the game as Neco Williams' effort pinged off the post and onto Vicario's body. But the ball kindly ended up on the post, as Tottenham came away with all three points.

Postecoglou: Spurs showed character

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on Sky Sports:

"It's a tough game here, you have to earn whatever you get. They're obviously pretty desperate for points. The crowd get behind them - every time they get a throw-in you feel like you've conceded a goal and they're launching it into the box. We had to deal with a lot of things we don't normally have to deal with.

"Great character. Obviously we had some adversity going down to 10 men. But some of our football was good as well, so a bit of everything."

Opta stats - Spurs' discipline problem

Spurs have scored in 15 consecutive away league matches for the first time since a 16-game run between November 1984 and August 1985.

Nottingham Forest have not won any of the nine Premier League games in which Taiwo Awoniyi has not started this season (D3 L6), with all three of their wins coming with him in the starting XI.

Richarlison has scored in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the first time since May 2022 for Everton. He has three goals in his last two league games for Tottenham, more than his first 39 for the club beforehand.

Tottenham have been shown four red cards in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any team along with Liverpool. Two of those have been shown to Yves Bissouma, making him the seventh Spurs player to be sent off twice in a single Premier League campaign, and first since Kyle Naughton in 2014-15.

Forest have another home fixture to look forward to against Bournemouth on Saturday December 23, 3pm kick off.

Tottenham are also in action next Saturday, at home to Everton, 3pm kick off.