Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs thrashed at City Ground as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario struggles again

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario endured a torrid afternoon at the City Ground as Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Booed by his own supporters after his howler in a shambolic opening half against Fulham in which Spurs conceded twice in the first six minutes two weeks ago, Vicario had another disappointing game as his side missed out on the chance to secure a third straight win in all competitions for the first time under Thomas Frank.

From the off Spurs struggled to cope with Nottingham Forest's intensity. They were inches from the lead inside five minutes as Nicolo Savona's cross picked out the arriving Ibrahim Sangare, but the midfielder's header thumped the foot of the post as the visitors survived.

Tottenham's undoing came through their own doing. Vicario's pass into Archie Gray, who was facing his own goal on the edge of his box, was a poor one, which didn't give his young team-mate much chance. Sangare nipped in and nicked it off the Spurs youngster before flicks the ball away from Vicario for Callum Hudson-Odoi to tap into an empty net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest take the lead at the City Ground after a disaster at the back from Spurs

Vicario's day didn't get any better after the break.

Hudson-Odoi's did, however, but the winger did not meant to find the back of the net with his attempted cross. Vicario misjudged the flight of the ball and it looped over the goalkeeper and into the far corner for the wforward's second goal of the afternoon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guglielmo Vicario misjudges Callum Hudson-Odoi cross for Forest second!

Was it a cross? Was it a shot? Hudson-Odoi explains all... Nottingham Forest goalscorer Callum Hudson-Odoi to Sky Sports:



"I know what you're going to ask me, it's a mix of both! Cross, shot, and it went in perfectly!"

Frank had seen enough and made a triple change as Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Palhinha replaced Djed Spence, Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, but the desired change didn;t come for Spurs.

It was Forest who finished with a flourish as Sangare unleashed a stunning trike, which swerved away from Vicario and in off the inisde of the post as Sean Dyche's side moved five points clear of the relegation places.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest find a third against Spurs courtesy of Ibrahim Sangare

Frank: Spurs have taken a step back

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank to Sky Sports:

"It's hugely disappointing. Burning annoying performance today.

"That was a bad performance. Especially first half. Overall, especially after the 1-0 goal, looked disjointed. And after the second goal, looked disjointed after that.

"Didn't win enough duels. Then we couldn't hit each other - it seems like we gave the ball away every single time we won it back throughout the game.

"The two first goals are mistakes. That happens. We need to show resilience and come back from that, then keep doing the right thing, keep doing it. That's definitely a sign that's a working theme we need to constantly work on to be more consistent.

"It's two steps forward and a step back today."

'A worrying performance from Spurs'

Former Forest and Tottenham winger Andy Reid on Sky Sports:

"It was a worrying performance from Spurs.

"There were just starting to be some signs of a recovery with Thomas Frank looking like he was starting to impress himself on the club and this team.

"But they have turned in a performance like this where they haven't got going and not shown any desire. The body language didn't look good at all.

"Nottingham Forest have ran over the top of them and played better than them in every area of the game. Man for man, they were fitter and they have been better all over the pitch.

"Spurs got what they deserved from the game, which was nothing."

Story of the match in stats...

Dyche: When you take over, that's where you want to get to

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche to Sky Sports:

"The boys were outstanding from start to finish.

"Our shape was good, our pressing was good, recovery lines... so much we see as managers and coaches. And then the good stuff looked after itself. We know we've got talented players here, who want the freedom to play. But we need the framework to be right and it was today without a doubt.

"In your mind's eye, when you take over, that's where you want to get to.

"They're looking fitter, stronger - the way I like players fit - also showed some quality.

"Run, run and then we run again. It's not rocket science. Get players fit, in my world. Shape, organisation. Because if they've got talent, which I believe these have, it's building on the basics."

'Forest connections are building all the time'

Nottingham Forest goalscorer Callum Hudson-Odoi to Sky Sports:

"Our mentality from the start was go, go, go, 100 per cent. From start to finish every single person was working their socks off. You can tell we wanted it.

"Today was an outstanding performance from start to finish."

"You can see the connections are building more and more. We're improving every time we step out onto the pitch. We're enjoying our football."

What's coming up in the Premier League?