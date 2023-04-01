Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves: Daniel Podence cancels out Brennan Johnson opener

Wolves weathered a second-half storm at Nottingham Forest, with substitute and top scorer Daniel Podence salvaging a point in a 1-1 draw.

Wolves started the game brightly, with Adama Traore carving inroads from the right channel but Forest increasingly began to take charge and took the lead through a neatly-worked goal from Brennan Johnson.

The hosts upped the ante in the second half and missed a clutch of golden opportunities to double their lead, with their front three of Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis and Morgan Gibbs-White wreaking carnage with breakaway attacks.

With Julen Lopetegui's side huffing and puffing and struggling to create opportunities on goal, the Spaniard threw top scorer Podence into the fold at the break and was repaid with seven minutes of normal time remaining when the Portugal international sold Neco Williams with a feint and smashed past Keilor Navas.

The result leaves merely one point dividing the teams in the Premier League table, with Wolves sat in 13th on 28 points ahead of Forest in 14th with one game in hand.

More to follow...

Nottingham Forest's next two matches are on the road, with Leeds their next opponents on Tuesday night before going to Aston Villa on the following Saturday.

Wolves' next two games are at home, with west London opponents Chelsea and Brentford due to visit Molineux over the course of the next two Saturdays. Julen Lopetegui's side then take on Leicester and Crystal Palace in two defining games at the bottom of the table.