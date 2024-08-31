Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde stunner earns Wolves first point

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's thunderbolt earned Wolves their first Premier League point of the season as they came from behind to claim a hard-earned 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Sunday's chastening 6-2 defeat to Chelsea meant Wolves were one of five teams who failed to earn a point from their first two games - and their miserable start looked set to continue when Chris Wood headed Forest into a 10th-minute lead.

But Bellegarde's stunning long-range strike emphatically erased Forest's lead two minutes later to earn Gary O'Neil's side a point he will hope sparks their campaign into life after defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in their opening two matches.

Both teams saw penalty appeals for handball turned down by referee Simon Hooper but Forest created enough to win the game - Wood seeing a late winner ruled out for offside after forcing a series of saves from debutant Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The draw extends Forest's unbeaten start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo to three games, while a deserved point is enough to lift Wolves out of the relegation zone.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Johnstone (7), Semedo (6), Mosquera (6), Dawson (6), Toti (6), Ait-Nouri (5), Joao Gomes (6), Lemina (6), Bellegarde (8), Cunha (7), Strand Larsen (5).



Subs used: Sosa (5), Yates (6), Awoniyi (n/a), Jota (n/a).



Wolves: Sels (6), Williams (6), Milenkovic (6), Murillo (7), Aina (6), Anderson (6), Elanga (6), Gibbs-White (8), Hudson-Odoi (6), Wood (7).



Subs used: Doherty (5), Guedes (5), Hwang (5), Doyle (6), Andre (n/a).



Player of the match: Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolves off the mark after Bellegarde's stunner at Forest

Image: Chris Wood celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game

Wolves' bid to secure their first points of the season nearly got off to the perfect start when Matheus Cunha threaded Rayan Ait-Nouri in on goal, but Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels smothered his low effort before Murillo cleared his second attempt off the line.

It would instead be Forest who opened the scoring, Wood peeling away to the back post to head a corner past Wolves goalkeeper Johnstone, who claimed his view was impeded by Anthony Elanga in an offside position but saw his protests fall on deaf ears.

But Forest's lead would last just two minutes, as Wolves sought their own retribution in spectacular fashion. Bellegarde latched onto Mario Lemina's flick in midfield, swivelled and sent a thunderous effort crashing into the Nottingham Forest net.

Image: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalises for Wolves

Forest re-established control but not the lead, as they saw appeals for a penalty turned down before half-time, with Jorgen Strand Larsen escaping punishment after a cross struck his arm and denied Wood a scoring opportunity.

The intensity continued after the interval, with Forest and Wolves readily trading blows. Johnstone produced a stunning save at full stretch to claw a Wood header away after brilliant improvisation from Morgan Gibbs-White.

Wolves responded with a flurry of chances of their own, with a crucial block from Murillo diverting Tommy Doyle's goal-bound drive over before Cunha whistled a shot inches past the post.

Team news Nuno Espirito Santo stuck with the same Nottingham Forest team that secured the 1-0 victory at Southampton last Saturday.

Deadline day signing Sam Johnstone made his Wolves debut and Nelson Semedo and Craig Dawson returned as Wolves made three changes following the 6-2 defeat to Chelsea.

Wolves had a penalty appeal of their own rejected after Wood was adjudged to have not intentionally handled the ball while marking Craig Dawson. O'Neil disagreed and was booked for his furious outburst on the touchline.

Forest thought they had snatched all three points five minutes from time when Wood swept home after Wolves failed to clear a corner, but the striker was found to be in an offside position by VAR as the spoils were shared.

Should Forest and Wolves have had penalties?

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"In my opinion, Nottingham Forest should have had a penalty. I thought Larsen knew what he was doing. In the second half, when the ball struck Wood's arm, he was more concerned with marking Dawson, so it wasn't. Gary O'Neil goes ballistic and gets booked in the end, but there is no way that was a penalty."

Wood haunts Wolves again - Opta stats

Chris Wood scored the opener for Nottingham Forest in this match with his seventh Premier League goal against Wolves - the joint-most he's netted against any opposition in the competition (also 7 vs West Ham).

Each of the last four league games between Nottingham Forest and Wolves have now ended in draws after today's 1-1 result, the most in succession during this fixture's history.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten across their last 11 home league games against sides from the West Midlands (W6 D5) since a 2-1 loss to West Brom at the City Ground in August 2019.

In the Premier League in 2024, both Nottingham Forest and Wolves have kept just two clean sheets - the joint-fewest of any side to play in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns during that time.

Wolves have conceded at least one goal in all but three of their away league games since the start of the 2022-23 season, with only Morecambe (2) recording fewer in that time across all ever-present teams in England's top four tiers.

Story of the match in stats