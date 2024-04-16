Notts County 2-5 Stockport: Hatters seal League Two title with emphatic win

Paddy Madden's first-half hat-trick crowned Stockport champions of League Two with a 5-2 win despite a brief second-half comeback from Notts County.

Despite Macaulay Langstaff going close for the Magpies early on, the visitors took the lead before the half-hour mark as Aden Baldwin's slip allowed Madden to finish, grabbing his second from the penalty spot after a handball was given against Dan Crowley.

Madden went on to complete a second hat-trick in four games five minutes before the interval, his effort deflecting off Baldwin and over Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Dave Challinor's side continued their rampant form into the second half as Antoni Sarcevic curled an effort into the bottom corner.

Langstaff sparked the home side's revival, finishing low into the corner, and Crowley scored two minutes later with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Louie Barry hit the post from another spot-kick awarded to the visitors after Kyle Cameron tripped Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, but Ethan Pye's header secured Stockport their first Football League division title since 1967.

Challinor: I can't wait to lift the trophy on Saturday!

Stockport manager Dave Challinor:

"Special, special night. I am really looking to 5pm on Saturday because to be able to lift the trophy in front of 10,000 of our supporters, knowing that it is going to be in our hands, is a really great place to be.

"It is our just deserts for what everybody has put in to get us to this point. We came up with a different way of playing today.

"My name is above one door but there are people's names all over the doors that go into what has given us the best chance of being stood where we are now.

"There is too many to mention, but we will make sure that everyone has a great day on Saturday. I count myself to have been very fortunate to have been in this situation before where I have won a league title before the last game of the season, so you can prepare to go out on to the pitch and pick the trophy up in front of our supporters."