NS Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur. UEFA Europa Conference League Group G.

Ljudski Vrt.

NS Mura 0

    Tottenham Hotspur 0

      NS Mura vs Tottenham: Europa Conference League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

      Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will take a strong squad to Slovenia but admits he will need to rotate his players; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 24 November 2021 13:24, UK

      Antonio Conte speaks to Harry Kane pitchside
      Image: Harry Kane will travel with Tottenham to face NS Mura

      Team news and stats ahead of NS Mura vs Tottenham in the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

      Team news

      Tottenham boss Antonio Conte thinks Cristian Romero's hamstring injury is "serious". The Argentina defender suffered the problem playing for his country against Brazil last week and Conte says a second scan will determine the severity of the issue.

      "We are waiting for another scan," Conte said ahead of the Europa Conference League trip to NS Mura.

      Cristian Romero will miss Spurs&#39; clash with Leeds
      Image: Cristian Romero is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

      "I think his injury is a bit serious. We have to wait. I don't know how long he will need to recover. His injury is worse than (Giovani) Lo Celso and (Dane) Scarlett. He needs another scan, then the doctor can give more details."

      Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo left his entire first-choice XI at home for a game at Vitesse Arnhem last month, but Conte says all of his fit players will be travelling to Slovenia.

      He added: "All the players available will come with us. They must be ready to play against Mura. I need to make rotation because there are players who are a bit tired."

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leeds

      How to follow

      Follow NS Mura vs Tottenham with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Spurs cannot afford slip up

      Tottenham's home clash with Rennes on 9 December looks like it will be a decider for top spot but first, Antonio Conte's men must ensure they do a professional job against group whipping boys Mura, who cannot finish inside the top two.

      Match stats

      Tottenham boss Antonio Conte gives his post-match reaction to Sky Sports after watching his side come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Leeds
      • Tottenham and Mura had not met each other in any competition before this season.
      • Spurs dominated the reverse fixture played in London in September as they celebrated a demolishing 5-1 victory on the occasion.
      • Mura are yet to claim their maiden point in Group G in the Europa Conference League.
      • Tottenham won two and drew one of three games with Antonio Conte in charge.
      • The Slovenian champions are winless in six consecutive games in all competitions.
      • Mura have scored two and conceded ten goals in four Conference League outings so far.

      All the key Europa Conference League dates

      February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs

      March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16

      April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals

      April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals

      May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)

