NS Mura vs Tottenham: Europa Conference League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of NS Mura vs Tottenham in the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte thinks Cristian Romero's hamstring injury is "serious". The Argentina defender suffered the problem playing for his country against Brazil last week and Conte says a second scan will determine the severity of the issue.

"We are waiting for another scan," Conte said ahead of the Europa Conference League trip to NS Mura.

Image: Cristian Romero is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

"I think his injury is a bit serious. We have to wait. I don't know how long he will need to recover. His injury is worse than (Giovani) Lo Celso and (Dane) Scarlett. He needs another scan, then the doctor can give more details."

Former boss Nuno Espirito Santo left his entire first-choice XI at home for a game at Vitesse Arnhem last month, but Conte says all of his fit players will be travelling to Slovenia.

He added: "All the players available will come with us. They must be ready to play against Mura. I need to make rotation because there are players who are a bit tired."

How to follow

Tottenham's home clash with Rennes on 9 December looks like it will be a decider for top spot but first, Antonio Conte's men must ensure they do a professional job against group whipping boys Mura, who cannot finish inside the top two.

Match stats

Tottenham and Mura had not met each other in any competition before this season.

Spurs dominated the reverse fixture played in London in September as they celebrated a demolishing 5-1 victory on the occasion.

Mura are yet to claim their maiden point in Group G in the Europa Conference League.

Tottenham won two and drew one of three games with Antonio Conte in charge.

The Slovenian champions are winless in six consecutive games in all competitions.

Mura have scored two and conceded ten goals in four Conference League outings so far.

February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs

March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16

April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals

April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals

May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)