Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus

Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break.

Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.

Erik ten Hag, who picked a strong side including Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro, reacted by bringing on Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw and it was Rashford that started the comeback with a cool finish before fellow substitute Anthony Martial struck the visitors in front.

Rashford made it 3-1 to cap an impressive individual showing before Nikolas Panayiotou meant United had to stay switched on in the closing stages after narrowing the deficit.

Ronaldo looked desperate to impress but his 700th career goal evaded him on a frustrating night, culminating in a jaw-dropping miss that hit the post despite the goal gaping from six yards out.

Following a 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad in their opening game, United are now sitting pretty in Group E after back-to-back wins.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (6), Dalot (6), Lindelof (6), Martinez (7), Malacia (5), Casemiro (6), Eriksen (5), Antony (6), Fernandes (7), Sancho (5), Ronaldo (6)



Subs: Rashford (9), Martial (7), Fred (6), McTominay (6)



Man of the match: Marcus Rashford

How super-sub Rashford ran Omonia ragged...

Despite bossing the opening 30 minutes, United's wastefulness in front of goal held them back. Bruno Fernandes looped a finish off the crossbar whilst the impressive Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Fabiano denied Ronaldo with a smart low save.

United allowed their opponents, who finished seventh in the league but qualified for Europe through winning the Cypriot Cup for the first time in a decade, to grow into the game.

And, unbelievably, the minnows scored with their first shot on goal.

Jadon Sancho put Tyrell Malacia into trouble following a United corner and a slip from the full-back allowed the hosts to break forward. With Sancho failing to run back, Omonia had a three-on-one situation and Bruno slipped the ball into Ansarifard, who took a touch before smashing the ball into the top corner of David de Gea's net.

Sancho and Malacia paid for their mistakes at the break and it was a game-changing decision from Ten Hag as Rashford exploded into life from the bench.

He took just eight minutes to draw United level. Fernandes swept a superb 50-yard ball into his path and the England international steadied himself before curling an intelligent finish into the far corner to start the comeback.

Rashford then produced a classy flick to find fellow substitute Martial in space. The Frenchman showed his level of confidence by getting his shot away quickly and found the bottom corner.

A potential crisis looked to be averted 10 minutes from time when a frustrated Ronaldo, who struck a post from six yards with the goal gaping, gave up trying to score from every angle and played a clever ball across the goal for Rashford to tap home. Omonia rallied again with Panayiotou firing into the top corner to set up a dramatic final few minutes but United stayed strong.

England watch: Big impacts from Rashford, Shaw

An assist and two goals in 45 minutes for Rashford. You can't ask for much more.

Rashford is playing like a player determined to make the World Cup. His performance will have been hard for Gareth Southgate to ignore. His influence, skill and quality was the catalyst for Manchester United coming through what could have been a damaging and embarrassing night. Playing off the left, he went looking for the ball at every opportunity and after a blunt 18 months, he is now back to his confident best. His touches are positive and he has a desire to make something happen every time he drives into the final third.

Shaw put in an impressive 45 minutes, too, off the bench. Carrying on from where he left off for England, his desire to get forward and create would have impressed Ten Hag, who could reward him by bringing him back into the Premier League fold, something Southgate would approve of with Qatar just over six weeks away.

Ten Haag: Subs made impact

Erik ten Haag speaking to BT Sport:

"I think we started well, couple of chances and then an unnecessary mistake. It cannot happen - you have to take responsibility there. Then a really bad 10 minutes and we have to learn from that.

"We were too static and you have to make opposite movements to get behind. That's why we also made two subs and they had an impact.

"I think the subs really had an impact today and that is really good to make the team stronger.

On Martial: "We have already seen in pre-season. It was big disappointment for this team and for me when he got injured. We missed him and that also had an effect on our performance."

Lennon: United deserved to win, we rode our luck

Neil Lennon speaking to BT Sport:

"We rode our luck. It was a great game and we kept ourselves in the game, whether it be good goalkeeping or United missing good chances. To score two goals against them is probably more than I could have imagined.

"I don't think, until we scored, we believed in ourselves really, but it gave us something to hold onto. The third goal killed us and on the balance of play United thoroughly deserved to win.

"The second goal, we were too open, and that was at a crucial point in the game. Bruno then misses a great chance to get us back in it. When you're feeding off scraps you've got to make them count.

"There's things we could do better but the gulf between the teams is huge. But we've made a game of it and to get two goals is fantastic."

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Everton, with kick-off at 7pm.

Erik ten Hag's side will then play their return match against Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm.