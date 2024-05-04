Oxford United 1-0 Peterborough United: Elliott Moore gives U's narrow edge with first-leg League One play-off semi-final win

Oxford United will take a narrow advantage into the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final with Peterborough after a 1-0 win.

Elliott Moore scored the only goal of the game on Saturday night to give the U's the advantage in the tie, as they secured a first-leg victory.

The second leg takes place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

Captain Moore steers Oxford to first-leg win

Peterborough lost 5-0 on this ground last month, so it wasn't a huge surprise they took a more conservative approach to this first leg.

But after huffing and puffing throughout the first half, Oxford eventually did force their way through the Posh defence early in the second.

Cameron Brannagan headed a Josh Murphy corner back across goal at the far post, allowing captain Moore to power a header in from just a few yards.

It leaves the Posh with work to do in the second leg, but they know as well as anyone that anything can happen in the play-offs, after they saw a four-goal lead overturned by Sheffield Wednesday at the same stage last season.

Buckingham: It's an advantage

Oxford's Des Buckingham told Sky Sports:

"It's an advantage, that's all it is. It's a game over two legs, but we must win our home game to give ourselves a chance.

"To play the football we did in the first half, I thought we were very good. Second half there are a few things to tidy up to prepare for the next leg.

"Overall we finished off our season at home in front of a sold-out Kassam with a wonderful atmosphere. It's now about getting ready for the second leg."

Ferguson: It'll be an exciting second leg

Peterborough's Darren Ferguson told Sky Sports:

"It's going to be an exciting second leg. I didn't think it would be decided tonight.

"To be honest, I was disappointed with our performance until they scored, and then we got control of the game. But we weren't quite at it tonight.

"But it's a one-goal advantage going back to ours. There wasn't much in it, and there weren't many clear-cut chances."

'Oxford will be pleased' | 'Important to hold the lead'

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho on Sky Sports Football:

"Peterborough were much better second half without creating much.

"I don't think they'll be too displeased with the outcome, they'll probably be happy to take the tie back home with just a goal in it."

Cheltenham defender Curtis Davies on Sky Sports Football:

"Oxford taking a lead into the second leg is all they wanted to do. You could see from the tempo of the game.

"Either way you want to go into the second leg with a lead. It'll be tough for them going to Peterborough, but holding a lead is always better than not."

Oxford and Peterborough will face off against one another in the second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium at 8pm on Wednesday May 8, live on Sky Sports Football.

The winners will advance to the Sky Bet League One play-off final, which will be played at Wembley on Saturday May 18.

