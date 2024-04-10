PSG 2-3 Barcelona: Andreas Christensen and Raphinha give Barca advantage in Champions League quarter-final

Andreas Christensen scored a late winner with his first touch after coming off the bench as Barcelona used their super subs to beat PSG 3-2 to take control of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

A brilliant night at the Parc des Princes started with PSG dominating the opening 15 minutes with six shots on goal, but they were behind at half-time thanks to Raphinha's breakaway goal (37).

But PSG came out firing after the break as two goals in the space of two minutes and 13 seconds from Ousmane Dembele (48) and Vitinha (50) turned the match on its head.

Then came the arrival of Barcelona's super subs as Pedri emerged off the bench and - with his first touches - set up Raphinha (62) for an equaliser via a stunning volley.

Image: Vitinha celebrates after completing a quickfire turnaround for PSG at the start of the second half

PSG then hit the woodwork twice through Bradley Barcola and Dembele, but former Chelsea defender Christensen (77) nodded in the match-settling goal from close range from a corner just seconds after entering the pitch.

It rounded off a topsy-turvy first-leg encounter, ahead of the decisive return fixture in Barcelona next week.

How Barcelona put one foot in the semi-finals

PSG tried to make their home advantage count early on with a flurry of early chances.

Kylian Mbappe fired wide from inside the box, before Kang-In Lee and Marco Asensio tested goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's palms from outside the box. Nuno Mendes nearly scored a brilliant solo goal but a last-ditch block from Ronald Araujo blocked his effort inside the penalty area.

But Barcelona grew into the game after a tricky start and nearly took the lead as Robert Lewandowski beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at a corner, but Mendes scampered back to clear off the line.

Raphinha then tested the PSG goalkeeper with a stunning long-range drive which needed to be tipped wide, but the Brazilian eventually got his opener eight minutes before half-time.

Image: Raphinha put Barca ahead in the first half

Lewandowski did brilliantly to feed teenager Lamine Yamal down the right, his cross was palmed into the path of Raphinha, who found the top corner after adjusting his feet.

That goal acted as a sucker punch for PSG at half-time but the French side came out galvanised and six minutes into the second period, they had two goals to put them ahead.

First, Dembele latched onto Mbappe's cleared cross to fire a thunderbolt into the roof of the net. Then, Vitinha was slipped in by Fabian Ruiz and the PSG midfielder tucked in a finish past Ter Stegen.

Then chaos ensued in a topsy-turvy match. Lewandowski inexplicably put a free header wide from eight yards out, while PSG half-time substitute Barcola saw his rasping effort tipped onto the bar by Ter Stegen.

But just moments after Pedri was introduced by Xavi, Barcelona were level. The Spanish midfielder's first touch of the game was to control the ball, the second to lift a stunning ball over the top for Raphinha, who volleyed home with the outside of his boot.

Back came PSG in search of their lead back. Barcola was denied by Araujo's last-ditch challenge before Dembele hit the foot of the post after being played in by Vitinha.

Two minutes later, Barcelona landed the final blow. A simple corner found Christensen unmarked in the box and his header flew past the helpless Donnarumma.

PSG were shattered once again and their best chance fell to Mbappe, who had a shot deflected just wide in the third minute of stoppage time. If the Barcelona leg is half as exciting as this one, we are in for a treat.

Xavi: We defended so well vs Mbappe

Image: PSG's Kylian Mbappe cut a frustrated figure throughout the game

Barcelona manager Xavi: "It's a big win of course, playing a game away in the Champions League. But we are missing one game in Barcelona.

"We did really well in defence and attack. Especially in defence, everyone worked for the team. Tactically, we did really, really well. The wingers helped us a lot. [Pau] Cubarsi jumped so well [up to face] Kang-In Lee, sometimes to [Marco] Asensio because they changed a lot of players.

"We defended so well against Mbappe, with [Jules] Kounde and Ronald Araujo. And we created so many chances. Raphinha made the difference, then the players that came [on] helped us really well, especially Pedri. So I'm very happy and proud of the team.

"We did so well. It's a big win, but it's just hard work. Having one game in Barcelona will be really tough because PSG is one of the best teams in Europe right now.

"We have to be proud [of our academy]. Cubarsi is 17, Yamal is 16. Fermin [Lopez] is a new player here. Players from La Masia have more commitment with the team. I'm really happy, because it's a new Barca but we are in a good way, I think.

"We are halfway there to the next round. It's a small advantage but a big win. We need to do well against Cadiz [at the weekend] then we're at home for the second leg."

Enrique: Defeat is a real pity

Image: PSG head coach Luis Enrique speaks with Mbappe

PSG manager Luis Enrique: "It's too soon. We need time to reflect but it was a pity. Really a pity. Because we started the match properly and in a good mood but after we conceded the goal, we were a bit disappointed.

"The second half we started in the best way for us. We could have scored the third one, but we suffered the second goal and the last goal with 2-2, we created some chances. But we still have the spirit to go to Barcelona and win.

"Sometimes you have to change things [at half-time] because of the result. The team was at a high level in the second half, they [Barcelona] didn't even cross the halfway line until the second goal. But they're a good team and played a good match.

"You have to play as a team and try to overcome that Barcelona team. We are going to go there with the best attitude and commitment to win the match."

The second leg sees PSG travel to Barcelona on Tuesday April 16 (8pm).

Barcelona visit Cadiz in LaLiga on Saturday (8pm), before hosting the Ligue 1 champions in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

PSG have the weekend off.

