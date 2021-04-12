PSG vs Bayern Munch preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between PSG and Bayern Munch on Tuesday.
Team news
PSG suffered in the Champions League quarter-final first leg with Bayern Munich boasting 31 attempts on goal, but Mauricio Pochettino's team were ruthless up front with Kylian Mbappe scoring a double.
They will, however, be without captain Marquinhos after the centre back picked up an adductor muscle injury in the first leg.
Pochettino said he would not start the game and later on Monday Marquinhos was not included in the squad.
Marco Verratti is eligible following a week-long isolation after being infected by COVID-19 while on international duty, but he is also unlikely to start. Italy full-back Alessandro Florenzi also tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return from international duty and will be assessed ahead of the game.
Trending
- Ighalo on Man Utd 'dream' move, Ole, Pogba, and more
- Neville: Man Utd's slow start, Liverpool's top four hopes
- WBA's 'lost' goal: The most confusing VAR decision yet?
- Fury sets AJ deadline for Tuesday: 'I'll move on!'
- Explained: How Red Bull have ignited Mercedes F1 battle
- Ref Watch: 'Inevitable Cavani goal would be disallowed'
- 'Football has broken me' - Charlton's Maddison may quit
- Hits & Misses: West Brom couldn't, could they?
- Where Henderson has the edge on De Gea
- Barca top Forbes rich list; Man Utd drop to fourth
- Champions League fixtures | Results
- Champions League draw and schedule
- Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky Sports Pass
Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox
Bayern Munich remain without their talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski. Manager Hansi Flick said Lewandowski, who has trained for the first time since sustaining a knee injury last month, would not make the trip to Paris.
However, Leon Goretzka, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng and Kingsley Coman are available for the game, but Corentin Tolisso and winger Serge Gnabry remain sidelined.
The winner will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.
How to follow
Follow live text commentary of PSG vs Bayern Munch through our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Paris SG picked up a 3-2 win in the first leg away to Bayern Munich, while they have won all four of their previous games in which they've hosted the German side in European competition (all four in the UEFA Champions League between 1994 and 2017).
- Bayern Munich will be looking to progress from a UEFA Champions League knockout tie after losing the first leg for the first time since 2014-15 (v FC Porto in the quarter-finals) - the German side have been eliminated in each of the last four instances when losing the first leg, with all four coming in consecutive seasons between 2014-15 and 2017-18.
- Only three of the last 50 teams to lose the first leg at home in a UEFA Champions League knockout tie have managed to progress, however one of these three did come against Paris SG in 2018-19, with Manchester United eliminating them in the Last 16.
- Paris SG became the first team to beat Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick in 17 games in the UEFA Champions League. The German side haven't failed to win both legs of a knockout tie in the competition since the 2018-19 season, doing so against Liverpool in the Last 16 under Niko Kovac (D1 L1).
- After losing his first knockout tie as a manager in the UEFA Champions League - in a 3-4 aggregate defeat to Juventus in the Last 16 in 2017-18 - Paris SG boss Mauricio Pochettino is now looking to win his fifth straight two-legged knockout tie in the competition.
- Kylian Mbappé has scored eight goals in eight appearances for Paris SG in the UEFA Champions League this season, and could set a new record for most goals by a French player in a single UEFA Champions League campaign, overtaking David Trezeguet in 2001-02 and Wissam Ben Yedder in 2017-18 (both eight).
- Kylian Mbappé will be looking to score in four consecutive UEFA Champions League knockout appearances for the second time in his career, having previously done so in his first four such games for Monaco in 2017. He would be the first player to score in four consecutive knockout games for Paris SG in the competition.
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored in each of his last two UEFA Champions League games for Bayern Munich (two goals), just one fewer than he managed in his first 22 games in the competition, and one more than he managed in 10 such outings for Paris SG.