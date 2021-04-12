PSG vs Bayern Munch preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between PSG and Bayern Munch on Tuesday.

Team news

PSG suffered in the Champions League quarter-final first leg with Bayern Munich boasting 31 attempts on goal, but Mauricio Pochettino's team were ruthless up front with Kylian Mbappe scoring a double.

They will, however, be without captain Marquinhos after the centre back picked up an adductor muscle injury in the first leg.

Pochettino said he would not start the game and later on Monday Marquinhos was not included in the squad.

Image: Marquinhos scored in the first leg, but will be missing on Tuesday

Marco Verratti is eligible following a week-long isolation after being infected by COVID-19 while on international duty, but he is also unlikely to start. Italy full-back Alessandro Florenzi also tested positive for COVID-19 upon his return from international duty and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Bayern Munich remain without their talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski. Manager Hansi Flick said Lewandowski, who has trained for the first time since sustaining a knee injury last month, would not make the trip to Paris.

However, Leon Goretzka, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng and Kingsley Coman are available for the game, but Corentin Tolisso and winger Serge Gnabry remain sidelined.

The winner will face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

How to follow

Follow live text commentary of PSG vs Bayern Munch through our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats

Image: PSG are aiming for another Champions League semi-final