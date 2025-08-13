PSG 2-2 Tottenham (4-3 on pens): Goncalo Ramos' 94th-minute leveller sets up Super Cup shoot-out win for Champions League holders

Tottenham's late collapse saw them blow a 2-0 UEFA Super Cup lead with five minutes to play as Paris Saint-Germain snatched the first European trophy of the season on penalties in Udine.

Set-piece goals from Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero either side of half-time had looked set to give Thomas Frank a dream start in his first competitive game as Spurs boss, with a heroic defensive performance keeping the Champions League winners at bay for large parts of the game in Italy.

PSG had only returned to training last week amid a truncated pre-season following their Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea a month to the day earlier. They appeared rusty until Luis Enrique changed both his gameplan and his selection with an hour gone.

The introduction of Fabian Ruiz made a particular impact as Spurs tired, and their backline was finally breached in the dying minutes as fellow substitute Kang-In Lee rifled in from the edge of the box.

Tottenham still seemed likely to hold on for a second trophy in less than three months with their advantage in tact until the 94th minute - when Goncalo Ramos' stooping header sent the game to the lottery of penalties.

True to form, Spurs took the lead in the shoot-out after Vitinha missed PSG's first kick, but once Van de Ven and Mathys Tel both failed to score from 12 yards, Nuno Mendes stepped up to cement their heartbreak as the French champions bounced back from that Chelsea loss by the barest of margins.

Image: Spurs captain Cristian Romero celebrates after doubling their lead over PSG

Frank: We've shown we can take on anyone

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank on TNT Sport:

"In one game, I think we can show we can play against any team in the world. I'm not in doubt about that and that's a positive to take away from this.

"We had them exactly where we wanted them for 80-something minutes until they made it 2-1. Then it shifted the momentum but I'm so proud of the team, players, club and fans.

"We showed we can be adaptable and pragmatic. We needed to be that against a team like PSG with the way we wanted to defend with both high pressure and a low block. The first half was almost perfect and the set-pieces were very dangerous.

"I think we played a very good game against one of the best teams in the world, maybe the best."

Analysis: Nothing to show for Spurs dedication

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

This was one of the most committed defensive performances from any Spurs side of recent times. They threw their bodies in front of everything and deserve immense credit for limiting PSG to a single shot on target until Lee's 85th-minute equaliser.

But ultimately that hasn't been enough to win them the Super Cup. After banishing the cup-final demons against Manchester United in May, the 'Spursy' tags will be levelled at Thomas Frank's side at the end of his first 90 minutes at the helm.

On the night it will hurt but this defeat will not define his era. A trophy in his first game would have been a huge bonus but Goncalo Ramos' late goal and Nuno Mendes' winning penalty will not change the sentiment of tomorrow's match review back at Hotspur Way.

Spurs looked like a Frank team in his first game in charge. PSG have few weaknesses but set-pieces are one of them - they made up almost a third of the goals conceded last season - and Spurs took full advantage. A staple of the Frank philosophy.

You could almost hear the analysis he gave of his own tactics against 'superior' teams on Monday Night Football last year in how to defend with and without the ball. For the most part, Spurs enacted it to perfection. A high press when it was on, a low block when it wasn't.

Bodies were thrown on the line. Wide men were smothered. Lost causes were chased. This defeat will sting, but it promises more optimism than negativity if this is any sign of things to come.

What's next?

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign by hosting newly promoted Burnley on Saturday, kick-off 3pm. PSG visit Nantes in their opening Ligue 1 game on Sunday, kick-off 7.45pm.

