Peterborough United 1-1 Oxford United (Agg: 1-2): U's reach League One play-off final with narrow aggregate win

Oxford made it through to the Sky Bet League One play-off final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Peterborough.

Leading 1-0 heading into the second leg, Oxford secured a 1-1 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium to reach Wembley.

Josh Knight had put Peterborough in front, but Cameron Brannagan levelled from the penalty spot - meaning the Posh exit at the semi-final stage for the second season in a row.

Oxford will now face Bolton at Wembley for a place in the Championship, with the final on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is at 4.15pm.

Oxford hold Posh in second leg to reach Wembley

Posh came undone from a set-piece in the first leg, but struck from their own free-kick to take the lead on the night and level the tie.

Harrison Burrows was the deliverer, swinging a ball in from the left, with Knight the recipient, sliding it in across goal at the far post.

Burrows was also at the heart of Oxford's equaliser on the night, but not in the way he would have wanted.

The Posh captain's reckless handball from Brannagan's free-kick handed the away side a penalty, and Brannagan stepped up himself to slot in and send Oxford into the final.

Ferguson: This feels worse than last year's play-off defeat

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson told Sky Sports:

"I'm proud of my team, I'm proud of my players, I'm proud of the season we've had. Tonight just wasn't our night. We've absolutely battered them and they're very lucky to get through. You need luck in these types of games; the referee gives them a penalty and we've got a blatant handball and he's not given it.

"I thought we played well and were the dominant team throughout and unfortunately, with the goal we scored, we conceded so quickly afterwards, which was a telling point in the game.

"In many ways, this is worse than last season [losing to Sheffield Wednesday after winning the first leg 4-0], it really is. It just feels worse because last season was such a one-off, whereas this season we're dominant and we're so unlucky not to go through to the final."

Buckingham: My proudest moment in coaching

Oxford head coach Des Buckingham told Sky Sports:

"It's the proudest moment in my coaching career for sure. I'm so happy with leading this club to Wembley in my first season and to do it the way we have, coming up against a really tough Peterborough side. They literally threw everything at us in that second half and we stood up to it. It's a really nice way to finish this season.

"We've worked extremely hard to get to where we are and the players have worked extremely hard to try and get us there. We've done it together. It's a great group of players and we've stuck together. We had some real tough times at the start, but we got it right, we came good and we've got the just rewards for it. I'm delighted to lead what is my hometown club to Wembley.

"We've had a lot going against us this season for different reasons, so tonight we got a bit of luck, but the work-rate I've just seen from our playing group is uinbelievable. It's just a really nice feeling. I can't describe it, but I'm so proud of what I've just watched."

'Massive for Oxford to get to Wembley'

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho told Sky Sports:

"Oxford came to do the job and they've come away with victory over the two legs. There was some really dogged defending towards the back end, some blocks, a couple of clearances off the line and a brilliant save from Cumming. Peterborough just couldn't quite get the job done.

"It will mean a huge amount to the fans, particularly after what happened last year, just avoiding relegation. The play-off record Oxford have got has been really poor over the past few years, so this is going to be massive to bounce back - and against the odds. Not many will have fancied them to get through to the final and they've managed to do it."

'Clarke-Harris should have been introduced earlier'

Cheltenham defender Curtis Davies told Sky Sports:

"In the first game, they were a bit too cagey; they were a bit too slow in what they were doing and not like the Peterborough we know. Going into this game, they were quite measured. They were on top, they were dominating and they knew Oxford were going to sit back. They got the lead, then a crazy penalty was given and they ended up conceding.

"We were calling for Jonson Clarke-Harris with about half an hour left of the game. Oxford were playing in a low block, they weren't moving around a lot. Posh were putting a lot of balls into the box and he's the perfect man."

Oxford advance to the Sky Bet League One play-off final, where they will face Bolton at Wembley on Saturday May 18.

Peterborough will remain in the third tier for the 2024/25 campaign.