Philippines 0-2 Switzerland: Ramona Bachmann, Seraina Piubel help Swiss to opening Women's World Cup victory

Switzerland made a winning start to their Women's World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over debutants the Philippines at Dunedin Stadium, thanks to Ramona Bachmann's first-half penalty and a close-range effort from Seraina Piubel.

Inka Grings' side were awarded a penalty by VAR after midfielder Coumba Sow was caught by a stray boot from Jessika Cowart in the box late in the first half, with forward Bachmann coolly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

"I wasn't that nervous, but I knew it was an important moment," Bachmann said afterwards.

Image: Seraina Piubel scored Switzerland's second goal

"I knew that it would be important for our team to get to half-time with a 1-0 so I was really focused and I obviously tried to score, but I feel quite confident in shooting penalties. So I was really calm."

The Philippines, coached by former Matildas manager Alen Stajcic, made history as they became the first team from their country - male or female - to appear at the finals of a global football tournament.

And they were denied an early opener when midfielder Katrina Guillou's strike was ruled out for offside.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Switzerland's top goalscorer and most-capped player, fired over from close range before Bachmann's penalty put them ahead.

Switzerland dominated the second half and deservedly doubled their lead through midfielder Piubel, who smashed home in the 64th minute after McDaniel denied Crnogorcevic and Sow.

"If it's a VAR decision - from my understanding - it's supposed to be a clear and obvious error," Stajcic said of the penalty. "I didn't see the replay.

"There's no doubt they are the better team, and they should be. I was really proud of the spirit that our team showed. I think we showed that we can be competitive.

"To come to this level and play against players from Europe, against a team like that is miraculous."

There were plenty of empty seats in the 30,000-capacity stadium on Friday despite FIFA giving away 20,000 free tickets for games in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin amid concerns about the slow pace of sales in New Zealand.

Switzerland top Group A on goal difference ahead of co-hosts New Zealand, who upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.