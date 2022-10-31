27' Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Exeter City 1. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Randell.

25' Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Exeter City 1. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Stansfield.

25' Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Harry Kite.

25' Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

20' Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.

19' Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.

19' Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Houghton.

14' Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Archie Collins (Exeter City).

13' Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Jay Stansfield (Exeter City).

13' Attempt saved. Sam Nombe (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

10' Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.

8' Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).

5' Attempt saved. Harry Kite (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jay Stansfield.

5' Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

5' Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Sparkes.

First Half begins.