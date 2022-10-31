 Skip to content
Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City. Sky Bet League One.

Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle 1

  • M Whittaker (27th minute)

Exeter City 1

  • A Collins (25th minute)

goal icon

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Exeter City 1. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Randell.

goal icon

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Exeter City 1. Archie Collins (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Stansfield.

corner icon

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Harry Kite.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Houghton with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jamal Blackman.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Houghton.

free_kick_won icon

Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Archie Collins (Exeter City).

free_kick_won icon

Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jay Stansfield (Exeter City).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Sam Nombe (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jay Stansfield (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Harry Kite (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jay Stansfield.

corner icon

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jay Stansfield (Exeter City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Sparkes.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.