Nations League final: Portugal 2-2 Spain (5-3 pens) - Cristiano Ronaldo helps Portugal to reclaim title

Portugal became two-time Nations League winners with an epic victory over defending champions Spain thanks to Diogo Costa's shoot-out save from Alvaro Morata, which sealed a 5-3 success on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears of delight at the end. He had been forced to watch the decisive moment from the sidelines after going off injured but played his part in an enthralling contest, scoring Portugal's second as they twice came from behind against the European champions.

On a night where 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal was largely shackled by the excellent Nuno Mendes, who set up that Ronaldo goal and scored his side's other equaliser, it was Roberto Martinez's men who emerged victorious, adding to their 2019 triumph in this competition.

Image: Portugal captain Ronaldo lifts the Nations League trophy

Image: Ronaldo celebrates with Portugal coach Roberto Martinez

Ruben Neves applied the finishing touch to the victory, slamming in his penalty after Morata had been denied to spark emotional celebrations in the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With the World Cup just 12 months away, these two sides will be dreaming of another showdown in North America. And the quality in both squads, also demonstrated in semi-final wins over Germany and France, suggests they will be major contenders for that title too.

How the shoot-out went... Goncalo Ramos - Scored

Mikel Merino - Scored

Vitinha - Scored

Alex Baena - Scored

Bruno Fernandes - Scored

Isco - Scored

Nuno Mendes - Scored

Alvaro Morata - Penalty Saved

Ruben Neves - Scored

The spot-kicks came at the end of an intriguing final which began with Spain on top. After Pedri and Nico Williams went close, Arsenal transfer target Martin Zubimendi gave them a deserved lead on 21 minutes. His carries up the pitch were a feature throughout the game and this one saw him eventually pick up the pieces from Yamal's cross to finish the move he had started.

Image: Spain's Martin Zubimendi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal

This game had been billed as a face-off between young talent Yamal and the old master Ronaldo and the Portugal captain was involved in the equaliser which swiftly came at the other end, emerging the right side of a tight offside check to feed Pedro Neto, who in turn teed up Mendes for a thunderbolt into the bottom corner.

Image: Portugal's Nuno Mendes celebrates with Francisco Conceicao after scoring against Spain

But Spain had the advantage at the break, with Mikel Oyarzabal - the match winner for them in the Euros final with England last summer - applying a cute finish to a gorgeous throughball from Pedri on the stroke of half-time.

There was a double change from Portugal at the break as they tried to shift the momentum and they did just that. Bruno Fernandes hit the net just moments into the second period but was denied by an offside flag on Neto earlier in the move. On the hour mark Portugal's improvement paid off, though. And it just had to be him.

Forty-year-old Ronaldo was perfectly placed to volley in Mendes' deflected cross and soaked up the adulation for his 138th goal for his country.

Image: Ronaldo celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 vs Spain

The forward limped off just before the end of normal time but he was not the only one feeling the pace as the game - so fast and feisty in its early stages - became a tense, tight affair.

Diogo Jota had the best of the chances in added time, heading over from close range. But no matter, Portugal were crowned soon after with their shoot-out success.

