Portugal 1-1 England: Alessia Russo opener cancelled out by stunning Kika Nazareth goal in Nations League

England started their Women's Nations League campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw in Portugal after Kika Nazareth's stunning strike cancelled out Alessia Russo's opener.

It looked to be business as usual when the Lionesses began their first fixture of 2025 with Russo's goal inside the first 15 minutes but to the frustration of Sarina Wiegman on the sidelines, they failed to make their dominance count.

Lauren James - in her first appearance for England since April - attempted the spectacular on several different occasions but other than her speculative efforts from long range, England rarely looked like adding to their lead.

Team news: Lauren James featured for England for the first time since April 2024, while Chloe Kelly started on the bench after replacing the injured Beth Mead in the Lionesses squad. Grace Clinton was also tasked with replacing the injured Georgia Stanway in midfield.

Momentum then shifted when Portugal boss Francisco Neto brought Nazareth on just before the hour mark - and it was not long until she had her say to the delight of the home crowd at a sold out Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

Image: England's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring against Portugal

Player ratings: Russo cancelled out England: Earps (6), Bronze (8), Charles (6), Walsh (7), Bright (6), Williamson (6), Park (7), Clinton (6), Russo (8), Toone (6), James (7).



Subs: Carter (6), Kelly (n/a), Beaver-Jones (n/a)



Player of the Match: Alessia Russo.

The Barcelona ace regularly had the beating of Grace Clinton and shrugged off a challenge from the midfielder before curling her equaliser into the top right corner, away from the outstretched arm of Mary Earps.

England finished with 68 per cent possession but only four shots on goal, and they now head into a tough clash against Group 3 leaders Spain on Wednesday after the World Cup winners mounted an impressive late comeback to beat Belgium 3-2 to top the group.

Wiegman: We have work to do ahead of Spain

England boss Sarina Wiegman speaking to ITV:

"It's 1-1 so it doesn't matter. I hoped to come for more and we played a good first half. We could have got more goals, that would've helped.

"Second half, they changed the shape and we had to adapt.

Image: Sarina Wiegman during the 1-1 draw between England and Portugal

"We hoped to keep the ball better but we want to do it better next time. They brought players on up front and we were figuring it out.

"We could've done better, we know that. Unfortunately we couldn't get another goal.

"I'm just thinking about next Wednesday. We have work to do, Spain will be a tough game."

More to follow...