Preston 0-3 Aston Villa: Marcus Rashford nets first Villa goals as Preston blown away

Marcus Rashford got off the mark for Aston Villa, netting twice as Unai Emery's team made the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win at Preston.

This had been a fiddly fixture for Villa for 58 minutes with Preston defending doggedly and restricting the Premier League side but Rashford changed that by tapping home from Lucas Digne's cross.

From that moment there was only going to be one winner as Villa put their foot down with Rashford, nonchalantly, scoring from the penalty spot after Morgan Rogers was fouled by Andrew Hughes.

Image: Marcus Rashford gives Villa a second-half lead

Two became three when the Preston defence parted and Jacob Ramsey scampered through to finish past some poor goalkeeping from David Cornell. Ollie Watkins and Ramsey went close to adding more for Villa but their work was already done.

Only five teams (Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs) have lifted the FA Cup more times than the seven times Villa have but they have not done so since 1957, when Eric Houghton was in charge.

Player ratings: Preston: Cornell (5), Meghoma (6), Whiteman (6), Keane (6), Riis (6), Frokjaer (6), Brady (6), Storey (5), Hughes (5), Gibson (6), Thordarson (6)



Subs: Osmajic (6), Lindsay (6), Evans (6), Carrol (6), Mawene (6)



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (7), Konsa (7), Mings (7), Digne (8), Tielemans (6), Kamara (7), Asensio (6), Rogers (8), Ramsey (8), Rashford (8)



Subs: McGinn (7), Watkins (6), Onana (7), Malen (7)



Player of the Match: Marcus Rashford

They are now just two games away from ending that run, starting with facing Crystal Palace in the semi-finals on the weekend of April 26/27 at Wembley.

It was Rashford who stole the show in the second half at a rocking Deepdale, continuing his recent renaissance after falling out of favour at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old operated as centre-forward for most of a game that Champions League quarter-finalists Villa dominated after the break.

His double ended a run of 14 matches without a goal for club or country, and after the game he admitted to "enjoying my football" once again after a frustrating period in Manchester.