Preston 1-1 Fulham (16-15 on pens): Ryan Ledson holds nerve as Championship side win marathon Carabao Cup shoot-out

Ryan Ledson scored the winning penalty as Preston won an incredible shoot-out 16-15 to dump Fulham out of the Carabao Cup.

After the game finished 1-1 with Reiss Nelson cancelling out Ledson's opener, both teams were ruthless from the spot with the first 16 spot-kicks all finding the net.

Jorge Cuenca and Kaine Kesler-Hayden then both had shots saved before the scoring continued and players began to take their second efforts.

When is the fourth-round draw? The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place next Wednesday night on Sky Sports, following the conclusion of the third-round tie between Liverpool and West Ham.

Then, at 15-15, Timothy Castagne ballooned over and Ledson sent Steven Benda the wrong way to the delight of the Deepdale faithful as the hosts prevailed in a record-breaking League Cup shoot-out.

Ledson, who is not known for his goalscoring antics, had made it two goals in two cup matches this season with a sublime volley in the 35th minute.

On his first start for the Cottagers, Arsenal loanee Nelson converted a centre from former Tottenham winger Ryan Sessegnon to equalise just after the hour mark.

Image: Reiss Nelson was on target for Fulham at Preston

Both Marco Silva and Paul Heckingbottom heavily rotated their sides and it was one of North End's changes in Stefan Thordarson who went close with a rasping strike from distance after 12 minutes.

Kesler-Hayden had a far better chance for the hosts in the 20th minute but his close-range header from Mads Frokjaer's cross was brilliantly parried by Benda.

Just a couple of minutes later, Harrison Reed looked destined to make Preston pay as he strolled on to a ball across the penalty box from Sessegnon but Liam Lindsay threw himself in front of the strike to deny a certain goal.

Image: Sander Berge celebrates his converted spot-kick

With the half-hour mark approaching, Kesler-Hayden made amends for his earlier miss by following in the footsteps of team-mate Lindsay, bravely sliding to block a goalbound effort, this time from Sessegnon, as the visitors upped the ante.

However, it was the hosts who took the lead as Ledson thumped a stunning 20-yard volley into the bottom corner after a weak clearance from Reed.

Nonetheless, Silva's men were packed full of Premier League quality and the Cottagers started to tap into those levels during the second half.

Just before the hour, Reed rattled the bar with a ferocious 20-yard effort and Freddie Woodman had to be alert to spoon out Rodrigo Muniz's follow-up effort.

That was a warning of what was to come as, in the 61st minute, Nelson ghosted in at the front post to slam home the equaliser.

Woodman then made an excellent 70th-minute stop to keep out Harry Wilson at the near post as the former Liverpool player looked to round off a silky Fulham passage of play.

The introductions of Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez gave a stark reminder of the opposition that Preston faced, and they rose to that challenge.

Heckingbottom: I was desperate to win shoot-out

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom:

"As it wore on, eight-all, nine-all, it made me more determined to win it because of the effort and commitment put in to get to penalties.

"We were the team, certainly in injury time, trying to get the game to penalties.

"I've never been involved in a shoot-out like that. I've been told it's the longest in the competition as well. It was a great atmosphere. We'll look forward to the draw but we have to park it, we have other things to focus on now."

On the game itself, Heckingbottom added: "They had their moments. Freddie (Woodman) was very good again but the team in front of him protected him really well again. Three times in the first half it was the last-ditch defending but we had our moments as well.

"Second half, we had less and less as the game wore on. Fulham, they were great on the ball and caused us problems, but we were set up to deal with it."

Silva: Sessegnon will be really useful player for us

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

"I think [Ryan Sessegnon] is improving. He is getting better. It was a very good game from him. From the first minute until the last minute, he kept composure. Always up and down [the pitch]. Strong defensively and, of course, we know he is capable of being decisive with quality.

"It was not just the goal. Most of the chances we created came from his decisions in attack and of course we have to be pleased for him.

"He's going to be a really useful player for us. He already is but he's going to be better and better. It's important for him to get the right confidence because we all know the qualities that he has."

On the game, Silva added: "From the first minute, we took control of the game and I think we did create enough chances to score more goals. That is the situation."