Preston vs Liverpool Carabao Cup fourth round preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Preston vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Preston will have midfielder Ali McCann available again following an ankle injury for the sell-out Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool.

Matthew Olosunde could also feature for the first time this season after playing in a practice game at the weekend.

Alan Browne is suspended after his red card against Blackpool but on-loan Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has been given permission to play against his parent club.

Liverpool are set to make wholesale changes to the side which thrashed Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday.

James Milner will be sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury suffered at Old Trafford and Naby Keita is unlikely to feature despite escaping with just bruising from the challenge which saw Paul Pogba sent off.

The game at Deepdale also comes too soon for Fabinho, although he has not been ruled out of returning from a knee injury for Saturday's game against Brighton.

How to follow

Preston vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football; coverage starts at 7pm with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats

This is the first meeting between Preston and Liverpool since January 2009, with the Reds winning 2-0 at Deepdale in an FA Cup tie.

This is the first ever meeting between Preston and Liverpool in the League Cup. They've faced each other in two previous domestic cup ties, with Preston winning 1-0 in a second replay in the 1961-62 FA Cup, and Liverpool winning 2-0 in the 2008-09 FA Cup.

Preston are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final for the first time in their history. North End have been eliminated from 14 of their last 17 League Cup ties against top-flight opponents, beating Birmingham in 2002-03, Watford in 2015-16 and Bournemouth in 2016-17.

Liverpool have progressed from 16 of their last 17 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, with the exception being a shootout defeat to Northampton Town in 2010-11.

Preston have scored more goals than any other side in the League Cup this season (11). Emil Ris Jakobsen is their highest scorer in the competition this term (4), netting in all three rounds so far.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been directly involved in 12 goals in his nine starts in the League Cup, scoring 10 and assisting two.

Carabao Cup 2021/22 draw and schedule

Fourth round: October 26 and 27

Quarter-finals: December 21 and 22

Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12

Final: February 27

