Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son scores two beauties and Arnaut Danjuma adds third on debut to send Spurs into FA Cup fifth round

Heung-Min Son stepped up in Harry Kane's absence and produced two fierce strikes to help Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at Championship side Preston.

The forward had managed just one goal in his previous 17 games for club and country but unleashed a beauty from distance five minutes into the second half and then fired home another (69) from inside the box to maintain Spurs' hopes of finally ending what is a now a 15-year trophy drought.

The win was capped late on by a goal for debutant Arnaut Danjuma (87), who glanced in a third to make his first appearance after signing on loan from Villarreal a memorable one.

Antonio Conte's side had been short on quality against their well-organised hosts in the first half, with a Ryan Ledson block denying Dejan Kulusevski and Freddie Woodman saving twice from Son at a rain-soaked, atmospheric Deepdale.

But the Korean's moment of magic shortly after the break transformed the tie and his second all but ended it.

It also meant Conte could keep unwell Kane wrapped up on the bench and, with their name now in the hat for Monday's draw, Spurs can turn their attentions to next Sunday's big Premier League clash with Manchester City, which is live on Sky Sports. The fifth round of the FA Cup will take place week commencing February 27.

How Son re-found his magic to sink Preston

Spurs controlled possession in the opening period, with 73 per cent of the ball, but not for the first time this season, it was another frustrating first half for their followers.

Team news Harry Kane was on the bench after suffering with illness, with new loan signing Arnaut Danjuma also among the subs for Spurs. Antonio Conte made seven changes for the cup tie, with a completely fresh defence in front of back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Preston made two changes, with Ben Whiteman back from injury and Ched Evans in for Liam Delap, who is cup tied. Ben Woodburn dropped to the bench and Troy Parrott, on loan from Spurs, wasn’t eligible to face his parent club.

They only applied pressure sporadically and, after Ledson's last-ditch block had denied Kulusevski an early opener, Son found Woodman alert when he did hit the target.

Preston's first shot of the game came 21 minutes in and saw Perisic get in the way of Andrew Hughes' volley from a well-worked free-kick but despite not being unduly threatened defensively, wayward crosses from the Spurs wing-backs Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon at the end of the half rather summed up the visitors' lack of sharpness.

It felt like a change was needed - but rather than the introduction of Kane, Spurs supporters were gifted the rejuvenation of Son, with his goal-of-the-round contender serving as a reminder of his class.

Strangely, the strike seemed to galvanise Preston instead, with Whiteman shooting wide as the home side were roared forward, but that left spaces at the back and, after Woodman had to tip over a Perisic header, the Croatian flicked the ball through for Son to swivel and shoot in the box for his second.

There was no way back for Preston then and Conte had the luxury of making a flurry of changes, with former Bournemouth man Danjuma coming on for his Spurs debut.

Twice he was frustrated by intercepted passes when he looked set to be played in but eventually he was able to sweep home Kulusevski's low cross to make it an ideal start to life back in England and boost Conte's attacking options.

