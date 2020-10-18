52' Goal! Preston North End 0, Cardiff City 1. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kieffer Moore following a fast break.

49' Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

49' Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

48' Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

48' Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jordi Osei-Tutu.

47' Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

47' Foul by Harry Wilson (Cardiff City).

Second Half begins Preston North End 0, Cardiff City 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Cardiff City 0.

45'+1' Scott Sinclair (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Marlon Pack (Cardiff City).

45' Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

45' Attempt blocked. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bauer.

44' Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Marlon Pack.

44' Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Marlon Pack.

42' Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

42' Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

39' Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ben Pearson.

38' Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.

37' Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).

37' Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

34' Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City).

32' Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Osei-Tutu with a cross.

29' Substitution, Cardiff City. Harry Wilson replaces Greg Cunningham because of an injury.

28' Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

28' Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26' Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

26' Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Pack.

26' Attempt saved. Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.

21' Attempt blocked. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

20' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

18' Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.

17' Offside, Cardiff City. Sean Morrison tries a through ball, but David Junior Hoilett is caught offside.

16' Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sean Maguire.

16' Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.

15' Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15' Foul by Marlon Pack (Cardiff City).

11' Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

11' Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).

9' Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

6' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ben Davies.

4' Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.

First Half begins.