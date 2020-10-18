Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Preston North End vs Cardiff City. Sky Bet Championship.

Deepdale.

Preston North End 0

    Cardiff City 1

      goal icon

      Goal! Preston North End 0, Cardiff City 1. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kieffer Moore following a fast break.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jordi Osei-Tutu.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ryan Ledson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Harry Wilson (Cardiff City).

      start icon

      Second Half begins Preston North End 0, Cardiff City 0.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Cardiff City 0.

      free_kick_won icon

      Scott Sinclair (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Marlon Pack (Cardiff City).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Bauer.

      corner icon

      Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Marlon Pack.

      corner icon

      Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Marlon Pack.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

      free_kick_won icon

      Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

      free_kick_won icon

      Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ben Pearson.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).

      free_kick_won icon

      Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordi Osei-Tutu with a cross.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Cardiff City. Harry Wilson replaces Greg Cunningham because of an injury.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

      free_kick_won icon

      Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Pack.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      corner icon

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.

      offside icon

      Offside, Cardiff City. Sean Morrison tries a through ball, but David Junior Hoilett is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sean Maguire.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Marlon Pack (Cardiff City).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

      free_kick_won icon

      Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

      corner icon

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ben Davies.

      corner icon

      Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.